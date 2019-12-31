‘Zoltan Gera’, ‘Cyrille Regis’ – Plenty of West Brom fans weigh in on player debate

Plenty of West Bromwich Albion fans have taken to Facebook to offer their opinions on who is the best player that the club have signed during their lifetimes.

The Baggies have had a number of talented individuals at the Hawthorns over the years who have provided fantastic memories for supporters.

In the 1970’s, Laurie Cunningham excelled for West Brom before moving to Real Madrid whilst Cyrille Regis enjoyed a fruitful seven-year stint with the club after joining from Hayes in which he scored 112 goals in 297 appearances.

The likes of Zoltan Gera, Kevin Phillips and Graham Dorrans also helped the Baggies achieve a relative amount of success during their respective spells at the club.

Currently thriving under the guidance of manager Slaven Bilic in the Championship, the Baggies have benefitted considerably from the presence of Matheus Pereira, Romaine Sawyers and Grady Diangana who all arrived in the summer transfer window.

With automatic promotion to the Premier League on the agenda for 2020, it will be intriguing to see whether West Brom opt to bolster their squad over the coming weeks.

Can you get 16 out of 16 on this West Brom quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 16 Kenneth Zohore signed for West Brom from who? Leicester City Swansea City Cardiff City Aston Villa

After a member of The Real West Brom Fanzone group asked who was the club’s best signing during their lifetimes, plenty of Baggies fans offered their thoughts on Facebook.

Here are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Bobby Ratcliffe: “Zoltan Gera.”

Mark Clee: “Bob Taylor.”

Tina Ford: “Ben Foster.”

Adam Browning: “Cyrille Regis.”

Neil Wadley: “Jeff Astle, the king.”

Frankie Francis: “Laurie Cunningham.”

Martin Wade: “Willie Johnston.”

Neill Finch: “Koumas, his goals were awesome.”

Andrew Bragg: “Tony Brown.”

John Russell: “Jeff Astle, he won us the FA Cup.”