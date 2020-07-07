Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City News

‘Zola 2.0’ – Many Birmingham fans aren’t sure about manager wanting Blues job

Published

1 hour ago

on

Birmingham City will be looking to get themselves a new manager lined up before too long as Pep Clotet bows out from the job at St Andrew’s.

2020/21 will see a new manager at the club once again and fans of the men from the West Midlands will hope that they can get someone in that will build something at the club and get them challenging up the right end of the league in seasons to come.

Who that is remains to be seen, of course, but one man that is apparently keen on joining the Blues is former Liverpool and Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler:

Fowler’s done a good job in Australia and is now looking for a new role but, with the Blues’ job evidently a step up from that, fans are a bit worried that he might not be the right man for the job.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to the news from supporters…

https://twitter.com/PepsBarmyArmy/status/1280457770345603074


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Zola 2.0’ – Many Birmingham fans aren’t sure about manager wanting Blues job

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: