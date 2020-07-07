‘Zola 2.0’ – Many Birmingham fans aren’t sure about manager wanting Blues job

Birmingham City will be looking to get themselves a new manager lined up before too long as Pep Clotet bows out from the job at St Andrew’s.

2020/21 will see a new manager at the club once again and fans of the men from the West Midlands will hope that they can get someone in that will build something at the club and get them challenging up the right end of the league in seasons to come.

Who that is remains to be seen, of course, but one man that is apparently keen on joining the Blues is former Liverpool and Leeds United striker Robbie Fowler:

BirminghamLive has been told Fowler is keen on #BCFC jobhttps://t.co/TGsXgyCTrD — Birmingham City News (@BCFC_News) July 7, 2020

Fowler’s done a good job in Australia and is now looking for a new role but, with the Blues’ job evidently a step up from that, fans are a bit worried that he might not be the right man for the job.

Let’s take a look at some of the reaction to the news from supporters…

Yeah I’m keen as well but I ain’t going to get it and I hope he doesn’t either 😂😂 not the type of manager with no English management experience we need. — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) July 7, 2020

As soon as he quit his job in Aussie i honestly thought he would be our manager. Its got Dong written all over it . Will be the big name he always craves and prob the cheaper option. I actually wouldn't mind him hes done well last season — mick (@mickcwhill) July 7, 2020

No no no no — Joe Hughes (@JoeHughes_98) July 7, 2020

I’m sure he is , but he has no track record, and would be a monumental gamble given the rebuilding job that is required at BCFC . — John Gorle (@johngorle) July 7, 2020

So am I — B.A (@Coop8517) July 7, 2020

He would probably get in the side right now! — Gary Stevens (@gazstevens63) July 7, 2020

Zola 2.0 waiting to happen — Joe Hughes (@JoeHughes_98) July 7, 2020

No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No, No and No for the 13th time! — Mark Chapman (@markc_london) July 7, 2020

Zola Mk2 — James (@bcfcjames) July 7, 2020

Yeah me too. — Matt (@mattjgauder) July 7, 2020