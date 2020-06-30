Zohore starts: How we expect West Brom to line-up v Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow

West Brom will be hoping to get their promotion bid back on track when they return to action against Sheffield Wednesday.

The Baggies are without a win, and a goal, in their last four league matches, which has seen them drop to second in the Championship table.

They’ll be hoping they can pick up a much-needed win when they take on Garry Monk’s side though, as they look to keep the pressure on league-leaders Leeds United .

But how do we expect West Brom to line-up against Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow evening?

Find out below….

Sam Johnstone is certain to start in between the posts for the Baggies in this one, and he’ll be hoping to keep a much-needed clean sheet against a Sheffield Wednesday side that will be full of confidence heading into the game after a win over Bristol City at the weekend.

Semi Ajayi and Ahmed Hegazy started the game against Brentford in defence, and that’s likely to remain the case for this one, as Bilic looks to make minimal changes in the promotion run-in.

Darnell Furlong was kept busy by Said Benrahma in West Brom’s last match, and he’ll be hoping for a quieter match against Kadeem Harris at Hillsborough.

Kieran Gibbs makes up the four-man West Brom defence, who will be eager to recapture their best form at the earliest of opportunities.

Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers will be in the centre of midfield, which has been the case for the majority of this year’s league campaign.

Matheus Pereira has played a starring role for West Brom this season, and is a certain starter against the Owls on Wednesday.

Grady Diangana was unable to make a notable impact in his first start back from an injury lay-off against Brentford, but is likely to retain his place in the starting XI for this one.

There could be a change on the other wing though, with Matt Phillips potentially dropping to the bench, with January addition Kamil Grosicki coming into the squad.

Hal Robson-Kanu has struggled in front of goal recently, and he could be another player that is placed on the substitutes bench for this one, with Kenneth Zohore potentially coming into the starting XI in place of the Welshman after looking bright in the second-half against Brentford.