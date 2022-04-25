Zinckernagel starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Fulham on Tuesday

Nottingham Forest will be looking to continue their charge for automatic promotion when they travel to the English capital to face league leaders Fulham tomorrow night.

The Cottagers have already secured their promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking – but will secure the title this midweek if they can better AFC Bournemouth’s result, with Scott Parker’s men heading to South Wales to play Swansea City.

How the Cherries get on at the Swansea.com Stadium will also affect visitors Forest – because Steve Cooper’s men are still pushing for a top-two spot at this stage with just five points now separating the two sides going into tomorrow.

Considering the Reds have a bigger prize to play for than Marco Silva’s men with the latter strong favourites to secure the title even if they don’t win on Tuesday evening, the pressure may be on them to come to Craven Cottage and take the three points.

It will certainly be a tall order for the East Midlands outfit to do that though with the quality of opposition they are facing in west London, a team that have scored 99 league goals so far this term with Aleksandar Mitrovic claiming 41 of those.

Focusing more on the away side though, we have predicted the starting lineup Cooper will go with against the Championship leaders.

Brice Samba stepped up to the plate very well at the weekend and has certainly deserved to keep his place, though the fact Ethan Horvath is also available will give the Reds plenty of confidence that they have enough quality and depth in their goalkeeping department.

There is more of a selection dilemma at centre-back because Steve Cook is probably ready to get more minutes under his belt after making his return from a semi-severe setback, but Tobias Figueiredo has done more than well enough to retain his starting spot.

And there’s little chance of Scott McKenna or Joe Worrall being dropped at this stage as two key cogs in the Forest machine, retaining their consistency this term and proving their worth in recent months as serious promotion challengers.

Max Lowe isn’t yet ready to return to action – but Jack Colback is doing well enough to keep his spot at this stage despite having a more orthodox wing-back option in Richie Laryea on the bench.

Throwing winter signing Laryea into a big game like this probably wouldn’t be fair and this is why Colback starts again, with Djed Spence continuing to thrive on the opposite side.

Cafu will have been glad to have got on the pitch for the final few minutes at the weekend, but he isn’t displacing James Garner or Ryan Yates anytime soon barring an injury or suspension – though he may get an opportunity to shine as a substitute with their play-off campaign coming up.

His first-team chances have also been boosted by Colback’s deployment at wing-back, but it remains to be seen whether he plays a big part for the remainder of this season and beyond.

With their clash against Swansea coming up at the weekend, it would perhaps be wise to swap out Philip Zinckernagel for Joe Lolley but against the best side in the league, Forest having their best 11 out is important and the Dane performed well last time out.

Up top with Lewis Grabban coming off in the latter stages of Saturday with an injury, Sam Surridge starts once again with Brennan Johnson joining him as another formidable force going forward.

Forest will be hoping that Grabban’s setback isn’t too severe because they are without Keinan Davis for the remainder of the regular season, although he may return for the play-offs if the Reds make it.