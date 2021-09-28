Zinckernagel starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Barnsley tomorrow night

Steve Cooper will be looking to guide his Nottingham Forest side to their second win of the season tomorrow as they travel to Barnsley.

The Reds drew 1-1 with Millwall at the City Ground on Saturday afternoon, with Max Lowe’s fortuitous goal earning a well-deserved point for the hosts.

It wasn’t to be a first win in his first game in charge, but Cooper will have learnt a lot as he took to the City Ground home dugout for the first time.

Tomorrow night, Forest travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley, with the Reds looking to pick up only their second win of the campaign.

With a trip to Birmingham also on the horizon, Cooper will need to ensure that he keeps players fit and available ready for the games ahead.

Squad rotation, therefore, will be key, and with that in mind, we take a look at the side we predict will face Barnsley on Wednesday…

In terms of defensively, not many changes are anticipated barring any late knocks. This means that Brice Samba should start in goal, Djed Spence and Max Lowe should keep their places at wing-back, and Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna will keep their place at the back.

Moving forward, though, fresh legs are required. In central midfield, Cooper is likely to keep the solid base of James Garner and Ryan Yates.

But in attack, Philip Zinckernagel made a positive impact when he came off the bench on Saturday, and Alex Mighten could also feature from the off.

Up top, Lewis Grabban is likely to miss out having limped off with a thigh injury at the weekend, meaning that Lyle Taylor should lead the line.