Zinckernagel starts: The predicted Nottingham Forest XI to face Barnsley on Tuesday night

Nottingham Forest are now only four points adrift of the play-off places following their victory last weekend.

It was a 2-1 win over rivals Derby County. The three points came courtesy of goals from Lewis Grabban and Brennan Johnson.

A late Tom Lawrence penalty wasn’t enough to bring Wayne Rooney’s side back into the game. Instead, the victory kept Forest in eighth place in the table.

Steve Cooper’s side can gain even further ground on Tuesday night as they take on bottom of the Championship Barnsley.

Here, we take a look at their potential line up to face The Tykes this weekend…

Max Lowe will be looking to keep his place in the side following his return to action against the Rams.

The wing back had been out with injury and could be rested after the short turnaround between fixtures.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever played for Derby County?

1 of 28 John Terry? Yes No

However, Lowe was capable of finishing the full 90 minutes and thus should be fit enough for consecutive starts.

The other selection conundrum for Cooper is between Keinan Davis and Philip Zinckernagel.

The Dane has performed well this season and he will be pushing to earn his place back in the team after missing the Derby victory.

His four goals and five assists speak for themselves, and he could easily slot back into the side on Tuesday night.