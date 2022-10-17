Zian Flemming sends message to Millwall supporters following Bristol City clash

Millwall made it back to back wins in the Championship with a victory over Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

Travelling away from home to Ashton Gate, the Lions ran out 2-1 winners, with goals from Tom Bradshaw and Zian Flemming enough to cancel out Shaun Hutchinson’s second half own goal.

The three points moved Millwall up to 11th in a condensed looking Championship table, two points behind the playoff positions.

Zian Flemming’s 76th minute winner on the day continued his fine recent goalscoring form, with the Dutchman having netted five times in his last six league outings.

Active on social media after the match, the 24-year-old had a message for Millwall supporters.

“You were great!” Fleming wrote to Millwall fans after the match on Instagram.

“Thanks for traveling and can’t wait to see you again Wednesday night 🔥.”

It’s Watford up next for Millwall in Championship action on Wednesday night.

Kick off at The Den is scheduled for 8PM UK time, with the Hornets looking to build some momentum under recently hired boss Slaven Bilic.

The Verdict

Zian Fleming continues his fine run of form after seemingly catching fire in recent weeks.

It was a slow start to life at Millwall in terms of goals and assists, but, perhaps that was to be expected whilst adjusting to a league like the Championship – a completely different proposition to the Eredivisie.

However, he now appears to be finding the sort of numbers he was putting up for Fortuna Sittard in the Dutch top flight.

He managed 12 goals and seven and four assists respectively in his last two seasons in the Netherlands and is well on track to match or even better such numbers at The Den this season.