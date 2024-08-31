Zian Flemming described Millwall as a ‘special’ club after he sealed a Deadline Day switch to Burnley, ending his two-year spell at The Den.

The Dutch attacking midfielder joined the Lions ahead of the 2022/23 season, and he enjoyed a brilliant first campaign in English football, as he scored 15 goals.

Whilst he couldn’t replicate that last season, he still scored seven times as Millwall stayed in the Championship.

Zian Flemming's Millwall Championship Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 43 15 3 2023/24 46 7 5

An injury had prevented Flemming featuring this season so far, and it was announced on Friday that he was on Burnley’s radar, and a late deal was agreed, with Flemming moving to Turf Moor on an initial loan that will become permanent next year.

So, a new challenge awaits for Flemming, and the 26-year-old took to Instagram to send a message to the Millwall fans.

“Dear Lions,

“I can’t thank you enough for the warm welcome and the support I received throughout my time here. It’s been a very special two years with an incredible first and incredibly tough second season. In both of which we’ve made great memories together.

“I am and forever will be really proud that I’ve had the privilege to play for this special club.

“Wishing you the very best, Zian.”

Zian Flemming will be missed at Millwall

This was a big sale for Millwall, as it is thought they will get a fee in excess of £7m for the ex-Zwolle man, so it is a decent bit of business for the Londoners.

Of course, losing him on the final day was far from ideal, but the reality is that this is Millwall’s transfer strategy working, as they identified a good player, he produced on the pitch, and he was sold on for a big profit.

From a football perspective, there’s no doubt this is a blow for Neil Harris, as whilst Flemming’s second season wasn’t as good as his first, he remains a key player.

As his message shows, he didn’t just contribute on the pitch, but he also embraced what it was to be a Millwall player, and the fans always appreciated his effort and determination, even when he was struggling.

Zian Flemming could flourish at Burnley

The focus for the player will now be on Burnley, and whilst he will have to wait for his debut as he builds up his fitness following the injury, it looks a good move on paper.

Millwall’s setup was sometimes tough for the attacking players at times, and he’s now at a club that should play on the front foot, which will suit his game.

At his best, Flemming is an intelligent footballer who finds space in the box, and he is composed in front of goal, so he should offer a big threat for the Clarets.

So, it will be interesting to see how Scott Parker fits the new recruit into the XI, and it may take time for Flemming to settle as he is one of many new additions, meaning patience is required.

Burnley are back in action at home to bitter rivals Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.