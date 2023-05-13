Millwall attacker Zian Flemming has revealed he is still excited to be a Millwall player because the overall feeling at the club is so good.

The Dutchman joined the Lions last summer for an undisclosed fee from Eredivisie side Fortuna Sittard.

With some players struggling to adapt to English football having played in the Netherlands, Flemming showed no such struggles, having a very good first campaign in the Championship.

What has Zian Flemming said about Millwall and his current stance on the club?

Indeed, the 23-year-old was a key part in the Lions' efforts to secure a play-off place in the division, contributing with goals and assists.

Reflecting on his first season at The Den, Flemming has revealed he is happy with how he adjusted to life over in England, and revealed he is excited to be at Millwall moving forwards.

"I’m really happy and a bit proud of how I managed to adjust myself to the step forward,” Flemming told NewsAtDen, via Southwark News.

“I jumped into a very specific league where the demands and the intensity on your body is so high.

“I’m quite happy with how quickly the adjustment was and how I became a key player for Millwall – that was my personal goal.

“It hasn’t been easy. Maybe I was a bit frustrated at the start because of my injury, but when I came back, I found that everything went really well. I just needed that first goal against Blackpool and I felt very comfortable.

“From there, it’s been really good. Everyone at the club has helped me and I like to think that I’ve helped them too. It wasn’t easy playing away from the Netherlands for the first time but they made it better.

“I feel like I improved as a player both on the pitch and mentally. I was always a confident player at Sittard, but maybe doing it in the Championship is different.

“It really makes me excited to be here, because the overall feeling at the club is so good.”

What next for Zian Flemming and Millwall?

With Millwall having missed out on a play-off place in heartbreaking fashion, it is back to the drawing board for Gary Rowett and the club this summer.

Fortunately for the Lions, players like Flemming, who starred for the club this season, love being at the club, and whilst players in the past may have been looking for the exit door after a strong season or two, that doesn't appear to be the case any longer.

As such, this summer, Millwall can hopefully retain their best talent, whilst adding a few fresh faces to the mix that will hopefully help the club compete for top six honours once again in 2023/24.