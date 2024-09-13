Burnley travel to Elland Road to face Leeds United at Saturday lunchtime in a game that could tell us a lot about where the two sides will finish this season.

You'd have thought that the two sides would be there or thereabouts this season, and it's a chance for both teams to get one over on their promotion rivals at this early stage of the new campaign.

Burnley have won two, drawn one and lost one, while Leeds have drawn two and won two, so there's just one point between them at this stage of the season.

Championship Table Position Club P GD Pts 1. Sunderland 4 9 12 2. West Brom 4 4 10 3. Watford 4 4 9 4. Leeds United 4 4 8 5. Blackburn Rovers 4 3 8 6. Burnley 4 7 7

It looks set to be an enthralling 90 minutes at Elland Road, and with that in mind, here is how Scott Parker's Burnley side could line up.

GK - James Trafford

After a difficult 2023/24 season in the Premier League, James Trafford looks to have established himself as the Clarets' first choice goalkeeper in the Championship, and he's started three of their four league games so far this season.

It was something of a surprise to see the 21-year-old remain at Turf Moor after relegation, but he has, and he'll be looking to help Parker's side win promotion back to the top-flight at the first attempt.

RB - Connor Roberts

Connor Roberts has played the full 90 in all of Burnley's Championship fixtures so far this season, and he'll be looking to keep that record up at Elland Road on Saturday.

The trip to Leeds will reunite the Welshman with some familiar faces after he spent the second half of last season at loan with Daniel Farke's side, helping them to reach the Championship play-off final.

Roberts did come off for Wales this week against Montenegro with a shoulder injury though, so he is somewhat of a doubt - if he is, then it may be up to CJ Egan-Riley to deputise, with summer signing Shuranday Sambo not registered by Parker.

CB - Maxime Esteve

Maxime Esteve joined the Clarets on loan from Montpellier in January, before completing a permanent switch in the summer, and he's been a mainstay in Parker's side this season.

He's played the full 90 minutes in all four of the Clarets' Championship fixtures so far this season, and will be looking to keep that up at Elland Road come Saturday lunchtime.

CB - Joe Worrall

Former Nottingham Forest man Joe Worrall joined the club last month and made his debut in their 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers, and he looks set to partner Esteve, despite the embarrassment of riches the club have in central defence.

Worrall, who spent the second half of last season at Beskitas, won promotion with Forest in 2021 and will be looking to do it again with Burnley this season.

LB - Lucas Pires

Brazilian left-back Lucas Pires joined the Clarets in July from Santos, and he's made a very impressive start to life in Lancashire.

He's played all five games, and registered two assists on his debut away to Luton Town, where the Clarets came away with a 4-1 win. The 23-year-old looks a shrewd signing, but a trip to Leeds United will be a test of his credentials.

CM - Josh Brownhill

Burnley skipper Josh Brownhill has unsurprisingly started every league game for the club this season, and he'll likely continue that at Elland Road on Saturday.

The 28-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, but has made a bright start to the current campaign, and scored in their opening two games of the season against Luton Town and Cardiff City.

CM - Josh Laurent

A summer signing from Stoke City, Josh Laurent came straight into the starting XI for the Clarets' fixture against Blackburn Rovers, and it's clear he's a player that Parker rates highly.

The former Stoke City skipper has 160 Championship appearances to his name, and a wealth of experience which will stand Burnley in good stead this season as they target promotion.

CAM - Zian Flemming

A recent loan signing from Millwall, Burnley have been admirers of Zian Flemming for quite some time now, and have finally got a move over the line for the Dutchman.

He's yet to feature this season for either Milwall or the Clarets, but with the international break under his belt to get up to speed, perhaps Parker would be tempted to start him over Hannibal Mejbri, who started Burnley's last league fixture.

RW - Luca Koleosho

A left-winger by trade, Luca Koleosho featured on the right in the Clarets' last league fixture, following Vitinho's depature.

The 19-year-old has made a decent start to the season at Turf Moor, scoring in their 5-0 win over Cardiff City on the second weekend of the season, and will be looking for a consistent run of games in the Championship after struggling for regular games in the Premier League.

LW - Jeremy Sarmiento

A recent loan signing from Brighton, Jeremy Sarmiento, made his debut from the bench in the 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers, and could make his first start for the club this weekend.

Jaidon Anthony started the game against Rovers, but perhaps Sarmiento will be favoured as the young Ecuadorian looks to make it two consecutive promotions from the Championship this season.

ST - Lyle Foster

South African international Lyle Foster has started all four of Burnley's Championship games this season, and will look to continue that run at Elland Road on Saturday.

He's registered one goal and one assist so far this season, and he looks to be Parker's number one striker this season.