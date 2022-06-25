Zian Flemming outlines motivating factor behind Millwall transfer move

Zian Flemming has revealed that the interest shown in him by manager Gary Rowett was a key reason behind his desire to join Millwall this summer.

The Lions announced the signing of the Flemming on Saturday morning, with the 23-year-old moving to The Den for a club record fee, signing a long-term contract.

Flemming joins the Lions after an impressive campaign for Fortuna Sittard last season, where he scored 12 goals and provided four assists in 28 games in the Dutch top-flight.

Can you get 28/28 on this Millwall quiz?

1 of 28 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1885 1895 1905 1915

Having now become Millwall’s first signing of this summer’s transfer window, the attacking midfielder has revealed that Rowett’s interest was key in convincing him to join the club, and he is relishing the chance to play in English football.

Speaking about his move to The Den, Flemming told Millwall’s official website: “I am excited. It’s a big move in my career for me to join Millwall and move to England, the home of football.

“The first thing you do when a club shows interest is to find out a little bit more about them. Everyone knows about Millwall and how passionate the fans are, and to start with a home game is perfect – if we win, of course!

“A main aspect of why I chose to join Millwall was the interest shown by Gary Rowett. They wanted to bring me in last summer and also last winter, but neither time worked out.

“However, he came again this summer, showing that they really wanted me. It’s a nice place for me to have the chance to show myself in England, and outside of the Netherlands.”

After completing the move, Flemming will be looking to help Millwall improve on an encouraging ninth place finish in the Championship from the 2021/22 season.

The Verdict

This does feel like a rather exciting and promising deal for Millwall to have completed.

Flemming is clearly a player with the ability to make things happen, showing during his time in the Dutch top-flight that he can both score goals and create them.

The fact that there appears to have been interest from elsewhere in Flemming, and the fact he is joining for a club record fee, also means that this feels like a big show of intent from the club.

As a result, it is hard not to feel as though this is a very encouraging start to the summer business being done at The Den.