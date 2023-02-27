Zian Flemming name-drops Erling Haaland after Millwall’s 1-0 win v Stoke City

Zian Flemming ended a nine-game goal drought to bag the only goal of the game as Millwall travelled to Stoke City on Saturday.

The Lions were not at their best but dug in to take all three points against Gary Rowett’s former side.

Flemming capitalised on George Saville winning the ball back around halfway with a well timed sliding tackle, carrying the ball to the edge of the area before slotting past a potentially unsighted Matija Sarkic.

The Dutchman explained how the dip in his goalscoring output had not impacted his confidence too much when he spoke to NewsAtDen, quotes provided by Southwark News.

He said: “Sometimes you get a period where the chances drop in front of you and every shot is a goal – look at Bradders (Tom Bradshaw) in the last week! He scored four in one game for the amount of minutes that he played.

“Sometimes you won’t get that many chances, so you get one and you’re a bit unlucky and it won’t go in.

“Even (Erling) Haaland isn’t scoring in every single game at the moment.

“I don’t make too big a deal out of it, but I want to score every week.”

The Lions are starting to build a cushion inside the play-off places and Flemming will be an important player in edging them on the right side of the fine margins of the second tier to ensure that they stay there.

The Verdict

Quiz: Are these 20 Millwall facts real or fake?

1 of 20 MILLWALL WERE FOUNDED IN 1884 REAL FAKE

The Potters did threaten a fair amount in this one and supporters would not have been too angry with the performance, especially considering where the Lions are in the table.

Josh Laurent had a few efforts from similar range to Flemming’s goal but was unable to test George Long, despite looking bright in a more attacking midfield role than we have typically seen him play in over the last few seasons.

The Lions have a potentially crucial pair of fixtures coming up this week, heading to Luton Town before taking on play-off chasing Norwich City at the weekend, the table could look very different after they have passed.