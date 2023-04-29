Millwall claimed all three points in a thrilling 3-2 victory over Blackpool last night, which meant the Seasiders were relegated to League One.

The Lions went into the game knowing that they needed to win to keep up with the play-off pack, and they managed to get off to the best start.

Gary Rowett’s men took a lead after two minutes when Tom Bradshaw opened the scoring. Blackpool levelled through Jerry Yates before Bradshaw doubled his tally.

Blackpool levelled the game once again through Lewis Fiorini, but it wasn’t the end of it, with Millwall’s talisman Zian Flemming notching the winner from the penalty spot.

Where does the win against Blackpool leave Millwall

The win at Bloomfield Road means Millwall have now moved up to fifth place in the Championship on 68 points, two clear of Coventry City in sixth place and three ahead of the chasing pack, having played a game more.

That was only Millwall’s second win in their last five league games and one that ended a run of two consecutive defeats.

Playing Friday night means Rowett's side have now put the pressure on the rest of the play-off hopefuls this weekend.

Millwall face fellow play-off hopefuls Blackburn Rovers on the final game of the season, a game that is expected to have a lot riding on it as both chase a top-six finish.

Zian Flemming’s warning to Blackburn Rovers

Flemming has warned Blackburn that they'll have to deal with a Millwall team and fanbase that will be raring to go on the final day.

He told London News Online: “I think the fans saw this coming, and we expect nothing else than a cracking Den. Sometimes people say we’ve got five finals left – or three or two. This last game you can really see as a final.

“We’ll be at it and the fans will be at it. It’s 10 days away, a bit too long really. I can’t wait.”

Millwall currently have the fifth-best home record in the Championship, winning 11 of their 22 games and having only lost five. While Blackburn are not the best side on their travels, with the Lancashire outfit winning just six on the road and losing 11.

The game at The Den is a sell-out, and Flemming knows his side will be ready for the battle against Blackburn, as they can have their play-off ambitions in their own hands at home.