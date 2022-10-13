Zian Flemming in: The best Millwall 5-a-side team from the current squad – Do you agree?

Millwall have been through an up and down start to the Championship season but on the whole appear to be heading in the right direction under Gary Rowett.

The Lions have been able to lean on a group of core players in the last few seasons, keeping them very tight at the back and ensuring that they are in every game that they play.

That has not changed too much at the start of this term, despite Jed Wallace’s summer departure to West Bromwich Albion, and Rowett’s men continue to be stiff opposition week in week out in the second tier.

Here, we have put together Millwall’s best 5-a-side team in looking into which players would suit a game with smaller dimensions…

Bartosz Bialkowski is selected over George Long for his experience, and the presence of the Polish goalkeeper in a smaller sized goal could knock the opposition’s belief significantly.

In the 1-2-1 formation, Murray Wallace will play the anchor role, arguably Millwall’s best ball playing defender, the 29-year-old won the club’s Player of the Season award last term and just edges out Charlie Cresswell to protect Bialkowski between the sticks.

In midfield, for his tenacious attitude and relentless energy Billy Mitchell makes the cut.

The Lions do have some arguably more technically gifted players like Mason Bennett and Callum Styles, but Mitchell would be a nightmare to play against on a smaller pitch due to his engine and the 21-year-old can set the tone for the side out of possession, his recovery runs may also make the side less susceptible on the counter-attack.

Zian Flemming takes up a deeper midfield role with his long range shooting in mind, often 5-a-side opposition do not have a specialist goalkeeper and the Dutchman could profit from exploiting that.

The 24-year-old will play on his stronger right side in the fluid 1-2-1 system to ensure he is not cutting inside into congestion too much.

Tyler Burey leads the line due to his dribbling ability.

Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe make strong cases for selection but may not have the burst of acceleration to get past a player as much in a smaller setting, the 21-year-old can also drop into midfield at times should Flemming push further forward or neglect defensive responsibilities.