Zian Flemming has enjoyed a stellar initiation to English football after making the move from Fortuna Sittard to Millwall last term.

The attacking midfielder found the back of the net on no less than 15 occasions in the Championship to fire Gary Rowett's side to within touching distance of a promotion opportunity, only seeing their play-off aspirations extinguished on the final day courtesy of a 4-3 home defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

As a result, it comes as no surprise to see that there is a possibility that Flemming could be moving on from East London after merely a year, and Vincent Kompany has identified the 24-year-old as a summer target as he looks to reconsolidate the Clarets in the top flight.

What do we know so far?

As per the South London Press, Burnley have tested Millwall's resolve with four bids for Flemming's services, though they have all been rejected as things stand.

When the same outlet quizzed Rowett on their pursuit of the Lions' star man, he explained: "He is a very good player, it doesn't surprise me that there is interest from the Premier League."

Burnley are evidently eager to secure the Dutchman's signature- and with good reason- however, it appears as though they will have to further accelerate their admiration and return with a higher bid if they are to bring him up to Lancashire.

Naturally, Millwall will be demanding a stern asking price after his exploits last term, although Alan Nixon's Patreon report suggested that Luke McNally, who is on Rowett's radar after a promising loan spell at Coventry City, could be used to leverage the deal to bring Flemming to Turf Moor.

Is it a transfer likely to happen?

It looks like the probability of a switch will ultimately hinge upon whether Burnley eventually meet Millwall's valuation, as Flemming penned a long term contract after making the move from Holland and has not downed tools in order to force an exit, having joined the squad for their week-long pre-season trip in Alicante.

Therefore, they are not yet being forced into a corner to sell, and the ball is very much in their court regarding the negotiations.

That said, a previous report from The Athletic detailed that the starlet harbors Premier League ambitions, as you would expect for a player of his undoubted quality.

In the season just gone, he looked a player above the Championship, with creativity, outstanding physical qualities and, chiefly, a devastating goal threat making him an attractive proposition for stronger outfits.

Of course, Burnley can not only provide a platform in the top flight, but under the tuition of Kompany, they also appear capable and suitably-equipped to remain there for some time, with a positive and progressive project taking strides as of late.

Unsurprisingly, this may just end up alluring Flemming, and if Burnley come in with an adequate bid then potentially, it could be difficult to see him opting to stay at Millwall.

Millwall themselves may find it challenging to rebuff any higher bids from the Clarets too, as an eight-figure outlay would represent a significant boost ahead of the upcoming campaign and may help them to be more competitive next time around.