Zian Flemming casts doubt on potential Nottingham Forest move in honest interview

Zian Flemming has cast doubt on a potential move to Nottingham Forest due to Fortuna Sittard’s valuation of the player.

Flemming has emerged as a target for Forest in the last week, as Chris Hughton continues to assess potential targets and look to strengthen his squad.

The 22-year-old scored 15 goals in 35 games across all competitions last season, with 12 of those goals coming in the Eredivisie.

Flemming, who also registered seven assists, is now a target for Forest, who have reportedly already made a first bid for the goalscoring midfielder.

How well do you know Nottingham Forest’s celebrity supporters? – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 Lee Westwood was born in which part of Nottinghamshire? Worksop West Bridgford Carlton Arnold

But Fortuna Sittard tied Flemming down to a four-year deal when he arrived from PEC Zwolle last summer, and will be reluctant to let go of their talisman this summer.

Speaking to ESPN Netherlands, Flemming has opened up on Forest’s interest in him, admitting that Sittard’s valuation of him makes it difficult for him to leave this summer.

He said: “Not necessarily. They ask for a very high transfer fee – too high.”

Zian Flemming ziet een stap naar de Championship wel zitten, maar @FortunaSittard wil zijn sterkhouder niet kwijtraken. "Ze vragen een heel hoge transfersom, te hoog" 💰 pic.twitter.com/3kMsm8Pmeb — ESPN NL (@ESPNnl) July 5, 2021

The Verdict

This seems like a really difficult and awkward situation for Flemming.

It’s clear that he is keen on a move to Forest and to England, but unfortunately for him, Sittard value him highly and he’s under contract for another four years.

Forest could probably afford Flemming, but depending on how much Sittard want, every penny counts in today’s transfer window and they shouldn’t let it ruin any other potential incomings.