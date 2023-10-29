Highlights Millwall and manager Gary Rowett have decided to part ways, a surprise move that was revealed shortly before a key game against Preston.

The club is currently in limbo and in need of a permanent successor for Rowett as they aim for a promotion spot.

Zian Flemming, a crucial attacking midfielder for Millwall, may be looking for a move away from the club in the future, depending on his performance and the team's promotion chances.

Just days before Millwall were due to face Preston North End after the international break, the club and Gary Rowett decided to part ways.

This decision came as a slight surprise because there were no rumours about his potential departure before it was revealed by the club.

And he left just a few days before a big game against Preston, which was a bit of a shock considering both parties could have made this decision and finalised an agreement earlier in the international break.

They have his former assistant Adam Barrett in charge for now, but the Lions will be keen to appoint a permanent successor for Rowett sooner rather than later. Right now, it feels as though the club are in limbo and that isn’t exactly helpful for them as they potentially look to secure a place in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

The Championship may be tougher to compete in this season than it was last year, but the Lions’ goal probably remains unchanged considering the stability they have at the club.

Operating sensibly in the transfer market, they should be able to trade freely in the transfer market for the foreseeable future, and a solid January window could give them the confidence to aim for a top-six finish if they aren’t already.

What needs to happen for Millwall to keep Zian Flemming?

One player who could be crucial to a potential promotion push is attacking midfielder Flemming, who came in and replaced Jed Wallace’s quality in the final third superbly.

Adapting extremely well to English football, he scored 15 league goals last term and was linked with a summer move to Burnley.

A switch to Turf Moor never materialised in the end, but it may only be a matter of time before he seals a move away from The Den.

A couple of factors could dictate whether a move occurs in the next window or two for the Dutchman.

Firstly, he will need to perform well and secondly, it seems as though the Lions will need to secure promotion to prevent an exit.

Weekly wages: Millwall's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Speaking to the South London Press about his future, Flemming said: "It’s every player’s dream – especially if you play in England – to get to the Premier League.

"Plan A was, and still is, to get there with Millwall.

"Unfortunately we didn’t succeed to do that last season and then during the transfer window you get the chance to do it on your own, which is Plan B. Not just my Plan B but also the club’s Plan B, because that is also just how football works.

"But football also works that sometimes it happens and sometimes it doesn’t."

How will Gary Rowett’s successor play a crucial part in whether Zian Flemming stays at Millwall for the long term?

Rowett’s successor will play a big part in determining his performance levels and whether the Lions secure promotion to the top flight, the two key factors mentioned above.

Firstly, whoever comes in will need to ensure they are getting the best out of Flemming, because he’s a crucial player.

Scoring four goals and registering two assists in 14 league appearances this term, he has managed to get himself back on track and show why he attracted interest from the top flight during the previous window.

It’s not just crucial to get the best out of him to boost the Lions’ promotion chances, but it could also help to continue increasing his transfer value.

That can only be a positive for the London-based outfit if they go for Plan B and sell him, because if they sell him for a decent amount, they can spend more on a top-quality replacement.

And quite obviously, if Plan A works and the attacking midfielder plays for the Lions in the top tier, the manager will have played a big part.

Ideally, they need a manager who can get results straight away, and although he may not be a long-term appointment, Neil Warnock could fit what the club may want.