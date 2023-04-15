Millwall claimed a vital win in the race for the play-offs as they beat fellow top six hopefuls Preston North End 2-0 at The Den.

The visitors controlled the game for long periods but Gary Rowett's side stood up defensively and took their chances from set pieces - with Tom Bradshaw heading in the first after 14 minutes and Zian Flemming bagging the second in the 18 minutes from time.

FLW was live at The Den, here are our player ratings...

How did the Millwall players rate against Preston North End?

George Long - 7

Excellent reaction stop just before the half hour was one of a number of important saves. Distribution was a little questionable at times.

Danny McNamara - 6

Plenty of energy on the right flank but, not for the first time, lacked quality in possession. Vital sliding challenge to deny Potts as he shaped to shoot in the second half.

Jake Cooper - 8

In the right place to halt Preston on a number of occasions. Fantastic flick-on for the second goal.

Shaun Hutchinson - 8

Produced an outstanding block to deny Troy Parrott in the first half and protect the lead minutes after Bradshaw's goal. Made another important intervention in the box in the second half as well. Alert to danger when Preston tried to pump the ball forward quickly.

Murray Wallace - N/A

Off injured inside the opening 10 minutes.

Billy Mitchell - 7

Another impressive performance from the midfielder. Always happy to take the ball and move it with purpose. Read the game well out of possession but no hiding from the fact Millwall struggled to control the game.

George Saville - 7

Strong all-around display - sliding in to make vital challenges, breaking up play, and keeping his side ticking over from the middle of the park. As with Mitchell, marked down slightly as his side lacked control at times.

Oliver Burke - 5

A frustrating watch. Had a few brief moments but it was just all far too messy and his lack of close control let him down.

Zian Flemming - 8

As has so often been the case this season, the Dutchman produced the moment of magic to open the game up for Millwall with a beautiful curling cross for the opener. He was not without mistakes but converted Cooper's flick-on with an ugly yet effective half-volley to bag that vital second goal.

Andreas Voglsammer - 5

Part of the reason Millwall's attack lacked fluency. Far from the German's best afternoon.

Tom Bradshaw - 7.5

Lovely glancing header gave Millwall the lead and made it 15 for the season. Didn't shy away from the battle against a physical Preston backline. Not much service after his goal.

Subs:

Scott Malone - 7

On in place of Murray Wallace in the 7th minute. Gave it his all. Looked a little off the pace at times but had his moments, including a vital second half block and the long free-kick for Flemming's goal minutes later as well as a goal-saving clearance in the 80th minute.

Duncan Watmore - 6

Replaced Voglsammer with 20 minutes to go. Some bursting runs as he looked to make the most of the space when Preston threw players forward.

Romain Esse - 6

On for Burke on 70 minutes. Had some bright moments and was denied what would have been a brilliant solo goal after slaloming through defenders.

Jamie Shackleton - N/A

Replaced Flemming in the closing stages. Got stuck in.

Mason Bennett - N/A

On for Bradshaw late on and didn't have much of a chance to make an impact.

Unused subs: Bart Bialkowski, George Evans,