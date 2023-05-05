Millwall will be desperate to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark on Monday when they host Blackburn Rovers at The Den.

The Lions managed to put themselves in a great position to claim a place in the play-offs by securing a 3-2 victory over Rotherham United last Friday.

Currently two points clear of the chasing pack in the race for a top-six finish, Millwall will qualify for this aforementioned competition if they beat Blackburn.

With Rovers also in contention for the play-offs, this could turn out to be an enthralling affair.

Ahead of this showdown, we have decided to rate all the signings that Millwall have made this season.

Who has been Millwall's most impressive signings?

Zian Flemming - 10/10

Signed from Fortuna Sittard last year, Zian Flemming has been a driving force behind Millwall's push for a play-off place this season.

The Dutchman has produced a host of superb attacking displays in a Lions shirt and will be confident in his ability to cause issues for Blackburn on Monday.

As well as scoring 15 league goals for Millwall in 42 appearances, Flemming has also managed to chip in with three assists for his team-mates.

Charlie Cresswell - 8/10

Millwall opted to bolster their options at centre-back last year by signing Charlie Cresswell on a temporary basis.

This has turned out to be a shrewd bit of business by the club as Cresswell has managed to make a positive impact in the Championship this season.

In the 28 games that he has participated in at this level, Cresswell has provided six direct goal contributions and has made 1.5 tackles. 1.3 interceptions and 3.1 clearances per fixture (as per WhoScored).

Andreas Voglsammer - 7/10

Andreas Voglsammer was signed from Union Berlin last year.

After initially struggling to adapt to life in the Championship, Voglsammer has managed to step up his performance levels in recent months.

The 31-year-old has scored three goals and has provided five assists in the Championship and will be keen to take his game to new heights during the 2023/24 campaign.

Callum Styles - 6/10

Callum Styles joined Millwall on loan from Barnsley in the previous summer window and was deployed on a regular basis before suffering a quad injury in February which ruled him out for 12 weeks.

Having made his return to action last month, Styles will be hoping to make a difference against Blackburn.

In the 21 appearances that Styles has made for Millwall, he has managed to record an average WhoScored match rating of 6.52.

George Honeyman - 6/10

George Honeyman was signed for an undisclosed fee from Hull City ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

During his time with Millwall, the attacking midfielder has only managed to illustrate glimpses of his creativity as he has been involved in four goals in 38 games.

Who has not managed to make a major impact for the Lions?

Oliver Burke - 5/10

Signed on loan from Werder Bremen in January, Oliver Burke would have been hoping to set the Championship alight with his performances during the second half of the season.

However, Burke has been unable to make a major impact for Millwall in this division as he has only provided two direct goal contributions in 16 appearances.

Duncan Watmore - 5/10

Millwall also opted to bolster their attacking options in January by signing Duncan Watmore on a permanent deal from Middlesbrough.

Watmore has also been directly involved in two goals at Championship level for the Lions and is averaging a WhoScored match rating of 6.37 in this division.

Jamie Shackleton - 5/10

Jamie Shackleton was signed on loan from Leeds last summer by Millwall.

Unfortunately for Shackleton, he has struggled with his consistency at The Den as he has drifted in and out of the side.

Having been handed a start against Blackpool, it will be interesting to see whether Shackleton is given the nod to feature against Blackburn by Gary Rowett.

Aidomo Emakhu - 4/10

Aidomo Emakhu linked up with Millwall in the January window.

After making his debut against Burnley in February, Emakhu sustained a season-ending hamstring injury while playing for the club's Under-21 side.

Connal Trueman - 4/10

Connal Trueman joined Millwall after being released by Birmingham City last summer.

Due to the presence of George Long and Bartosz Bialkowski, the goalkeeper has not made a single league appearance for the Lions and has only been included in the match-day squad on two occasions.

What about Benik Afobe?

Benik Afobe - 4/10

Signed for an undisclosed fee from Stoke City last summer following a loan stint during the previous term, Benik Afobe would have been hoping to impress during the early stages of the season.

However, Afobe's second spell with the club turned out to be disappointing as he only scored two goals in 19 appearances before his contract was terminated by mutual consent in January.

Afobe has since sealed a switch to Hatta Club.