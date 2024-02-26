In Neil Harris' first game back as manager, the relegation-battling side that is Millwall beat a promotion-chasing Southampton side.

The Saints had been on a poor run of form over recent weeks; they'd lost two of their last four league games. But it was still a very impressive result for the Lions. The 1-2 victory was the club's first since New Year's Day, when they beat Bristol City 1-0 at Ashton Gate.

Their hard-fought three points have kept them a point above the relegation zone, and, with a couple of favourable games against out of form sides at The Den coming up, Millwall look set to march on until the end of the season and avoid the drop.

Someone else who has had a bit of a return to form is Zian Flemming. The 25-year-old has four direct goal involvements in his last eight league games. Between the start of October and the 13th January - when that eight-match stretch began - Flemming only managed four combined goals and assists.

If he were able to get back to the levels that he was at in the 2022/23 season, then that would be brilliant for the Lions, but even a slight renaissance would greatly help their chances of being in the Championship next season.

The Dutchman scored what would turn out to be the winning goal against Southampton. He was happy with what the team achieved at St Mary's, but his post-match message showed that he's still fully focused on the job at hand, and how tough it may be.

Related Where do Mick Beale and Joe Edwards go from here after Sunderland and Millwall exits? Mick Beale and Joe Edwards recently lost their jobs with Sunderland and Millwall sliding down the table

Zian Flemming's post-game message to Millwall fans

Flemming took to Instagram after the club's momentous victory over the Saints to send this message to his followers.

"Massive three points but at the same time only three points. More work to be done, starting Saturday. Hope to see y’all at The Den 🦁🔥."

Zian Flemming's return to form is massive for Millwall's survival

Millwall going from getting extremely close to the play-offs last season to a relegation battle with 12 games to go in this one is a very stark turnaround, and not the kind that you usually want to see from your football club.

Flemming was a massive part of their success last season, and they have been reliant on him this season even though he hasn't hit the same levels. He's the club's top scorer and assister in the league, and, considering that barren run between the start of October and the 13th January, it's scary that he still leads the team in both categories; and it definitely goes some way to explaining why they are where they are.

Tom Bradshaw has had a drop in production from last season to this one, but Flemming is the one that really makes this team tick, especially when he's on his game. If Harris can get the 25-year-old close to his 22/23 form, then Millwall should have a less heart-pounding run in than they might have done had he not started to get back in rhythm.