Sheffield United

‘Zero quality’, ‘infuriating to watch’ – Many Sheffield United fans bemoan display from one player in Blackpool loss

Published

10 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield United supporters were left frustrated by the performance of defender George Baldock following the Blades’ narrow defeat at home to Blackpool.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side went into the game aiming to try and build on their win away at Barnsley last time out in the Championship. However, they were unable to find the same sort of scoring form they produced at Oakwell and did not do enough against Blackpool to make it back-to-back wins in the league.

One player who struggled for the Blades was Baldock. The right-back was not able to do enough with the ball when he got forwards on the overlap and got into some good positions where he should have been able to pick out a cross or a key pass.

Overall, the defender managed to lose possession 16 times and he also managed to win just two duels and also did not make a single tackle or interception for the Blades.

It was a performance that had many supporters questioning what Baldock brings to the table for the Blades and whether he needs a spell out of the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


