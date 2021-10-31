‘Zero quality’, ‘infuriating to watch’ – Many Sheffield United fans bemoan display from one player in Blackpool loss

A number of Sheffield United supporters were left frustrated by the performance of defender George Baldock following the Blades’ narrow defeat at home to Blackpool.

Slavisa Jokanovic’s side went into the game aiming to try and build on their win away at Barnsley last time out in the Championship. However, they were unable to find the same sort of scoring form they produced at Oakwell and did not do enough against Blackpool to make it back-to-back wins in the league.

One player who struggled for the Blades was Baldock. The right-back was not able to do enough with the ball when he got forwards on the overlap and got into some good positions where he should have been able to pick out a cross or a key pass.

Overall, the defender managed to lose possession 16 times and he also managed to win just two duels and also did not make a single tackle or interception for the Blades.

It was a performance that had many supporters questioning what Baldock brings to the table for the Blades and whether he needs a spell out of the team.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Baldock is week in week out one of the worst performers for us. Zero quality — James (@wakey_blade) October 30, 2021

First tweet of sense I have seen in ages… awful! Just doesn’t fancy it! — Dominic Whelan (@Dom_Whelan) October 30, 2021

Said for ages Baldock is infuriating to watch but he’s another in the ‘he looks like he’s giving 100%’ brigade. Sadly if he could cross and make better decisions, he wouldn’t play for us. His constant chopping back or overhit crosses when he does try one drives me mad at times. — Lee Connor (@LWCon_86) October 30, 2021

Does feel with Baldock that half his problem is confidence, always delaying the attack and choosing the easier option. Managed to shake it off for ten mins or so at Barnsley and got us forward quickly, but went back to normal today though. No idea what's to be done about it 🤷 — Josh (@tequilarino) October 30, 2021

How many times did Baldock get the ball with momentum and time to put a cross in and didn’t he only did it twice the offside goal and early in the 2nd half another player for me that’s been brilliant for us but has been way to poor for to long #sufc #twitterblades — Kieran Batham (@KieranBatham) October 30, 2021

Stevens, Baldock, Egan. Not good enough to defenders to play as a 4 across the back. Left and right back poor! In a 5 they were protected. They look like league 1 defenders as part ot a 4 now. #twitterblades #sufc — Scotty Hall (@Scottyhall1) October 30, 2021