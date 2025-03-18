Sunderland loanee Nectar Triantis has been a shining light in a Hibernian side who are leading the "best of the rest" table behind Celtic and Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Hibs are currently enjoying a 14-game unbeaten run in league action, having last tasted defeat on December 7th against the 54-time league winners Celtic.

After a tough start to this season's loan move for Triantis, who was sent off in the fourth game of the season, it's been during this unbeaten run that the 21-year-old started to come into his own, with all of his eight goal contributions this season coming in the last 13 games.

Nectar Triantis in the SPL this season, per Transfermarkt Games 26 (all starts) Goals 3 Assists 5

As a result, the midfielder was rewarded with his first senior international call-up for Australia, as the Socceroos continue their AFC Asian Qualifiers against Indonesia and China PR.

Given this good form, though, the young Aussie is unsure whether his future lies at Sunderland, Edinburgh or elsewhere after this season.

Speaking to the Hibs Observer regarding his potential Hibs future, 21-year-old Triantis did not give a concrete answer about his future, stating: "Honestly, I have zero idea.

"I've had good communication with my parent club, Sunderland, and they're happy with how I'm going. But I cannot give you an answer right now.

"It's not my biggest focus at the moment, because there's still a long way to go in the season. Sorry to not be able to answer that, I really don't even know myself where I'll be next season.

"It gives me a lot of pride and joy that the Hibs fans actually want me and want me to sign, a lot of relief and satisfaction that there's that backing behind me. I think I'm going to see what happens over the next few months."

Impressive Triantis may burst back into Sunderland fold

Whilst Hibernian fans are enjoying the growth of Nectar Triantis in front of their very eyes, they'll be wary that increased performance levels may lead parent club Sunderland to take an interest in integrating him into the first team next season.

The 21-year-old has made just three Championship appearances at the Stadium of Light since signing from Central Coast Mariners on a four-year deal in June 2023.

Currently, in his second loan spell at Hibs, Triantis has evolved from a young centre-back into a defensive midfielder who may be internationally capped after this international window. If he ends the season in the same vein of form which earned him his maiden senior call-up, there's no doubt that the Aussie could fit into a Championship midfield next season.

And, with teenage duo Jobe Bellingham and Chris Rigg the subject of transfer speculation, Triantis may end up playing a major role in replacing either of those two should they decide to move on this summer.