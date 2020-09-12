‘Zero attacking threat’, ‘Lack of creativity’ – Many Middlesbrough fans all in agreement after Watford clash

Middlesbrough fell to a defeat in their first game of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign, with Neil Warnock’s side losing 1-0 to Watford on Friday night.

Boro would have been hoping to kick their season off on the right foot, and endure a much more positive season than last term after narrowly avoiding relegation.

They came up short against a Watford side who have aspirations of making an immediate return to the Premier League, but were without the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray last night.

Quiz: 6 of these Middlesbrough facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Middlesbrough were founded in 1886. True or false? True False

It was Craig Cathcart who netted the game’s only goal – a short corner led to Ken Sema delivering an exquisite cross into the box, with Cathcart powerfully heading into the bottom corner.

That happened to be the only real clear-cut chance of the game for both sides, with Boro failing to show any real signs of danger in front of the opposition’s goal.

Ashley Fletcher threatened with a deflected effort in the first half, whilst in the second, a Britt Assombalonga free-kick, which was tipped over by Ben Foster, was the closest they came to finding an equaliser.

After the game, Warnock admitted that the club are still on the lookout for a new striker, after watching his side produce a somewhat toothless display in front of goal.

Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to their side’s performance last night…

Tidy n organised needing pace in midfield but look like a team now and more to come ! — paul phillips (@paulphi22939223) September 11, 2020

Progress being made — James Tuker 🔴 (@J_tuker) September 11, 2020

Lack of creativity — Diego Castillo (@DiegoCastilloAU) September 11, 2020

zero attacking threat — deano (@deanjameshill) September 11, 2020

Lacked some creativity — Craig Wilkinson (@wilko_wilkos) September 11, 2020

Can’t score goals — jason brown (@jasonbr89444314) September 11, 2020

Absolutely no creativity! — Dave Lawrence (@DaveyLawrence) September 11, 2020

Need more options. — Eojsewob (@EojSewob) September 11, 2020

huffed and puffed — Jonny Charlton (@CharltonJonny) September 12, 2020

From what i saw boro badly need a striker — Liam Delves (@liam_d91) September 11, 2020