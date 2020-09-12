Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Zero attacking threat’, ‘Lack of creativity’ – Many Middlesbrough fans all in agreement after Watford clash

Middlesbrough fell to a defeat in their first game of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign, with Neil Warnock’s side losing 1-0 to Watford on Friday night.

Boro would have been hoping to kick their season off on the right foot, and endure a much more positive season than last term after narrowly avoiding relegation.

They came up short against a Watford side who have aspirations of making an immediate return to the Premier League, but were without the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray last night.

It was Craig Cathcart who netted the game’s only goal – a short corner led to Ken Sema delivering an exquisite cross into the box, with Cathcart powerfully heading into the bottom corner.

That happened to be the only real clear-cut chance of the game for both sides, with Boro failing to show any real signs of danger in front of the opposition’s goal.

Ashley Fletcher threatened with a deflected effort in the first half, whilst in the second, a Britt Assombalonga free-kick, which was tipped over by Ben Foster, was the closest they came to finding an equaliser.

After the game, Warnock admitted that the club are still on the lookout for a new striker, after watching his side produce a somewhat toothless display in front of goal.

Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to their side’s performance last night…


