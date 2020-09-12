Middlesbrough
‘Zero attacking threat’, ‘Lack of creativity’ – Many Middlesbrough fans all in agreement after Watford clash
Middlesbrough fell to a defeat in their first game of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship campaign, with Neil Warnock’s side losing 1-0 to Watford on Friday night.
Boro would have been hoping to kick their season off on the right foot, and endure a much more positive season than last term after narrowly avoiding relegation.
They came up short against a Watford side who have aspirations of making an immediate return to the Premier League, but were without the likes of Gerard Deulofeu, Ismaila Sarr and Andre Gray last night.
Quiz: 6 of these Middlesbrough facts are false – Can you identify them?
It was Craig Cathcart who netted the game’s only goal – a short corner led to Ken Sema delivering an exquisite cross into the box, with Cathcart powerfully heading into the bottom corner.
That happened to be the only real clear-cut chance of the game for both sides, with Boro failing to show any real signs of danger in front of the opposition’s goal.
Ashley Fletcher threatened with a deflected effort in the first half, whilst in the second, a Britt Assombalonga free-kick, which was tipped over by Ben Foster, was the closest they came to finding an equaliser.
After the game, Warnock admitted that the club are still on the lookout for a new striker, after watching his side produce a somewhat toothless display in front of goal.
Here, we take a look at Boro fans’ reactions to their side’s performance last night…
Tidy n organised needing pace in midfield but look like a team now and more to come !
— paul phillips (@paulphi22939223) September 11, 2020
Progress being made
— James Tuker 🔴 (@J_tuker) September 11, 2020
Lack of creativity
— Diego Castillo (@DiegoCastilloAU) September 11, 2020
zero attacking threat
— deano (@deanjameshill) September 11, 2020
Lacked some creativity
— Craig Wilkinson (@wilko_wilkos) September 11, 2020
Can’t score goals
— jason brown (@jasonbr89444314) September 11, 2020
Absolutely no creativity!
— Dave Lawrence (@DaveyLawrence) September 11, 2020
Need more options.
— Eojsewob (@EojSewob) September 11, 2020
huffed and puffed
— Jonny Charlton (@CharltonJonny) September 12, 2020
From what i saw boro badly need a striker
— Liam Delves (@liam_d91) September 11, 2020