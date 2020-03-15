Zenit St. Petersburg poke fun at rivals with Tyrese Campbell reference

The past few days have been pretty surreal on social media for football fans as everyone copes without any games going on.

We have seen many club accounts engage with each other and play games, with Southampton taking on Manchester City in noughts and crosses, whilst Hull City faced Bayer Leverkusen in a game of connect four, among others.

That prompted different teams to get in on the act and one of the latest saw Stoke City’s social media team facing Spartak Moscow in a game of connect four.

However, as the game progressed, another Russian team got involved, with Zenit St. Petersburg wishing Stoke well against their rivals as they made reference to Tyrese Campbell.

“Get Tyrese on lads. They’re easily beatable these lot.”

The 20-year-old has enjoyed a real breakthrough season for Stoke, scoring seven goals and quickly establishing himself as the main number nine under Michael O’Neill.

His latest strike came in the convincing 5-1 win against Hull City last time out, which lifted the Potters three points above the relegation zone.

The verdict

Obviously this is a dig at Spartak Moscow from Zenit but it shows that Campbell has made a bit of a name for himself this year.

The youngster is a top quality player and he has so much potential when you consider his age and Stoke will be hoping he stays for years to come.

And, the message of encouragement from the Russian giants clearly worked as Stoke went on to win the game against Spartak.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.