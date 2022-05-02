Zemura starts: The predicted AFC Bournemouth XI to face Nottingham Forest tomorrow

Bournemouth host Nottingham Forest in one of the biggest matches in the Championship this season on Tuesday evening.

The Cherries are three points ahead of Forest in second place, but due to goal difference, Steve Cooper’s men would climb into second place in victory on the South Coast.

Scott Parker’s men picked up a crucial 3-0 win at Blackburn Rovers on Saturday, helping their goal difference, only for the Reds to trump them with a 5-1 win over Swansea City.

Parker has a huge squad to choose from but he may well stick with his favourites for the majority of the campaign, in the biggest match of all.

Here, we are predicting an unchanged side from the one that won so handsomely at Ewood Park last time out…

Jordan Zemura returned from injury at the weekend, with Ethan Laird dropping out of the squad completely, and if the 22-year-old has recovered successfully, then it would be a shock to see him come out again.

Jaidon Anthony has been in and out in the last few months, and with Jamal Lowe and Siriki Dembele for competition, Parker may opt to freshen things up out wide.

The ultimate AFC Bournemouth end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Bournemouth face on the opening day of the season? Luton Town Fulham Nottingham Forest West Brom

Zemura’s defensive capabilities will be thoroughly tested if he does start, with Djed Spence and Brennan Johnson combining to devastating effect down the right flank this season.

Steve Cooper has taken the Reds such a long way since stepping into the dugout with them rock bottom earlier in the season, but Tuesday evening is what it all boils down to, and the Cherries will seal promotion in victory.