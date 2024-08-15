This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Burnley forward Zeki Amdouni is attracting interest from clubs across Europe ahead of the final two weeks of the transfer window.

According to Swiss outlet Blick, the forward is expected to depart Turf Moor before the market closes later this month.

Amdouni signed for the Clarets last summer in a deal worth a reported €18 (£15.4) million from FC Basel.

The 23-year-old contributed five goals and one assist from 34 Premier League appearances for Vincent Kompany’s side (all stats from Fbref).

However, his time with Burnley could come to an end before the 30 August transfer deadline.

Zeki Amdouni's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.18 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.21 Assists 0.05 Expected assists (xAG) 0.06 npxG + xAG 0.30 Shot-creating actions 2.30

Zeki Amdouni Burnley future verdict

FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Nathan Rogers believes that the sooner Amdouni is moved on the better.

He has claimed that a deal in the region of £15 to 20 million would be great business by the club as it would recoup the cost of signing him in 2023.

“I think the Amdouni, I won’t say saga but it may turn into one, could do with coming to an end pretty quickly,” Rogers told Football League World.

“Personally, I don’t think he sees himself playing in the Championship, I think he feels he’s got a higher ceiling to hit, which is fine.

“I don’t think he ripped up any trees in the Premier League.

“He had flashes and spells in the Premier League and did well, but I don’t think he did enough to make us all stand up and go ‘wow, he’s sensational’.

“Good player, don’t get me wrong, but I do think he goes missing from time to time and tends to miss chances.

“I think if we can get around £15m-£20m for him, to get back what we paid, would be ideal.

“I think him going back to a European club overseas, back playing overseas football would suit his style a little bit better.

“I think, rather than carrying a potentially unhappy player on the wage bill into a Championship season, it might be worth freeing up a spot and freeing up some funds and some wages to invest in somebody else.”

Burnley’s forward options

Burnley have a number of forward options at their disposal already, so losing one could be a loss they can afford.

It has been reported that a loan with an option to buy clause is the likeliest outcome of any transfer agreement for the forward this summer, but nothing concrete has yet been agreed with anyone.

It remains to be seen how big of a role Amdouni could play in Scott Parker’s first team plans, but it’s believed that he will be far down the pecking order.

The Lancashire outfit also have Michael Obafemi, Wout Weghorst, Lyle Foster, Jay Rodriguez and Andreas Hountondji to choose from, in case Amdouni does depart this summer.

Burnley should prioritise cutting down the size of their squad

Burnley have a lot of players in their squad and need to trim it down by two or three at the very least before the window shuts.

Players like Amdouni will be taking up space if they stay, with Parker unlikely to call upon him too frequently.

That is a wasted cost, as they will be paying his wages and his transfer value will only decrease with the less game time he receives.

While a loan to buy option is far from ideal, it might be what they need to do in order to get him out of the squad for the time being at least.