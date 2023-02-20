Zaroury starts: The Burnley XI that Kompany should field v Millwall on Tuesday

Burnley will be desperate to maintain their unbeaten league run beyond Tuesday night when they come up against Millwall, who have established themselves as genuine top-six contenders this term.

Securing respectable top-half finishes in recent seasons under Gary Rowett, they will feel they have an excellent chance of staying in the play-offs between now and the end of the season considering the inconsistency of many other teams in the division.

However, they face one of their toughest tests of the season tomorrow night as they prepared to welcome the Clarets, who managed to build on their last-minute equaliser against Watford last Tuesday by securing a 1-0 victory over Luton Town.

That win at Kenilworth Road actually did the Lions a favour – but they won’t want to be as generous against Rowett’s men tomorrow with the visitors having a real chance to boost their title hopes further.

It would be difficult to see them not winning a top-two spot now but Vincent Kompany won’t be keen to see his side become complacent and will probably be looking to field his strongest possible lineup in the English capital.

We have selected the first 11 that the former Manchester City defender should be looking to play in their quest to remain unbeaten.

Arijanet Muric starts between the sticks again after responding extremely well at Luton following his big error against the Hornets last week, with his mistake leading to Joao Pedro’s goal.

The back four also remains the same, with Ian Maatsen and Connor Roberts able to drive forward and be just as much of an asset in the final third as they are defensively.

Charlie Taylor and Hjalmar Ekdal probably didn’t expect to be starting too much together this season considering Jordan Beyer and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are regular starters when available – but both have done well enough to start once again.

There may even be an opportunity for the pair to start together for the remainder of the season if they can perform extremely well together, though they face tough competition for spots in the first 11 when the vast majority of their options are available.

Keeping a stable midfield also seems like a good idea with Jack Cork starting alongside Josh Cullen despite the fact Josh Brownhill can also operate there.

Brownhill still gets the chance to start though, albeit not on the left-hand side where he played during the last game. He switch to a central advanced midfield role – pushing Ashley Barnes up to the forward position in the potential absence of Nathan Tella.

Tella could potentially be deemed fit for this game but the Clarets shouldn’t take a risk on him. And with the Southampton man coming out of the first 11, that gives Anass Zaroury the chance to start after being benched for the last game.

Johann Berg Gudmundsson appears on the right-hand side again – but it would be good to see Vitinho introduced at some point with the Brazilian making a good impact from the bench on Saturday.