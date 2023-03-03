Zaroury misses out, 4-2-3-1: The Burnley XI that Kompany should field v Blackpool

Burnley will be looking to move even closer to promotion from the Championship on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Bloomfield Road to face Blackpool.

The Clarets will be looking to extend their 15-game unbeaten run in all competitions, and potentially move 22 points clear of the play-off places, depending on results elsewhere.

By contrast, Blackpool go into this one in a very difficult position, sitting 23rd in the table, four points from safety, and having won just one of their last 17 league games.

This therefore, looks like it could be another opportunity for Vincent Kompany’s side to enjoy another positive day in the Championship.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Burnley starting lineup that Kompany could name to face Blackpool on Saturday, right here.

The 4-2-3-1 formation has certainly proved effective over the course of the season so far, meaning there appears little reason to change for this match.

In goal, Aro Muric has been first choice in the Championship this season, so he should return between the posts after sitting out the FA Cup win over Fleetwood in midweek.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea loanee Ian Maatsen will be fit after being stretchered off in the win over Huddersfield last weekend, so Charlie Taylor could again start at left-back.

Having stood out since his January arrival at the club, Hjalmar Ekdal could come back in at centre back alongside Jordan Beyer.

Meanwhile despite Vitniho’s goal in midweek, Connor Roberts’ experience at this level means he should get the nod to return to the lineup for this Championship action.

After dropping to the bench for the Cup win, Johann Berg Gudmondsson could return to the XI in the centre of the park for this one, having been influential in the league this season.

He would likely partner Josh Cullen, who is also enjoying a fine campaign, while Josh Brownhill should be looked to for a threat from a central attacking midfield role again.

With Anass Zaroury having been forced off against Fleetwood, he may sit this one out, so top scorer Nathan Tella could operate from the left wing.

That should see Michael Obafemi given a chance to start in the Championship for the first time on the right, as he looks to add to two goals in three league appearances for the club so far.

Upfront, Jay Rodriguez remains unavailable through injury, so Ashley Barnes ought to lead the line here, after being given a break in midweek.