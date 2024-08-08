Highlights A win against Middlesbrough can set the tone for Swansea's season, showcasing their potential for success.

Swansea City get their 2024/25 season underway on Saturday when they make the long trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

It's a tough old start for Luke Williams' side, but it will be a good indication of what sort of season Swansea will have, and a win against Boro would be a huge statement of intent.

The Swans have done some decent business in the transfer window so far and the likes of Lawrence Vigouroux, Goncalo Franco, Eom Ji-Sung and Zan Vipotnik have been added to Williams' ranks.

Swansea City predicted XI

Saturday could provide the quartet with their competitive debut for the club, and it'll be interesting to see if they all start.

With that in mind, here is the predicted Swansea City XI to face Middlesbrough.

GK - Lawrence Vigouroux

A summer signing from Championship rivals Burnley, Lawrence Vigouroux, is set to be Swansea's number one goalkeeper this season.

The 30-year-old has never played at Championship level previously, but was a revelation at Leyton Orient and earned a move to the Clarets after their promotion to the Premier League last season. There are high hopes for the former Chile U20 international in SA1, and he's set to replace Carl Rushworth after he returned to Brighton following his season-long loan spell at the club.

RB - Josh Key

Right-back Josh Key impressed in his first season in south Wales after his 2023 summer move from Exeter City, and he's cemented his position as Swansea's first choice right-back.

The 24-year-old was arguably Swansea's best player last season before injury struck, and he'll be looking to return to these levels when the 24/25 campaign gets underway. With his injury woes behind him and a full pre-season under his belt, he'll be confident of doing so.

CB - Harry Darling

Following Nathan Wood and Bashir Humphreys' departures, Harry Darling and Ben Cabango are nailed on starters for Swansea, and they'll be looking to form a solid partnership.

24-year-old Darling joined the club from MK Dons in 2022, and he's proven to be a good signing, but will be looking to make a statement this season with his contract expiring next summer.

CB - Ben Cabango

Like Darling, Cabango's contract at the Swansea.com Stadium expires next summer, so he'll be looking for a big season to secure an attractive contract, whether that be at the Swans or elsewhere.

Having made his debut for Swansea five years ago, it's easy to forget that Cabango is only 24 and his vast experience at Championship level will come in handy this season with a number of young players in the squad.

LB - Josh Tymon

Left-back Josh Tymon made a slow start after joining from Stoke City last summer, but became one of the club's best players towards the end of the season, and he's set for a key role when the 2024/25 campaign gets underway.

The 25-year-old won the club's best newcomer of the season award at Swansea's end-of-season awards night, and he'll be looking to pick up where he left off at the Riverside Stadium.

CM - Matt Grimes

The first name on the teamsheet for Swansea City, Matt Grimes will start and skipper the side at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

The 29-year-old didn't miss a single minute of Championship football last season, and he'll be aiming to replicate that again this year. January marks ten years since he joined the club, and he'll be looking to mark a decade in south Wales with a memorable campaign.

CM - Jay Fulton

With Joe Allen injured, Jay Fulton could well partner Grimes come Saturday afternoon, and the pair will bring huge levels of experience to the Swansea side.

Fulton has been at the club for over a decade and while he's not the flashiest player in the world, he's solid and does the basics well. He also has an eye for goal, as shown by opening the scoring in Swansea's recent win over Rio Ave.

CAM - Goncalo Franco

Franco is more of a number 8 than a number 10, but with Eom Ji-Sung likely to start on the wing, it could mean that Franco is pushed further forward for Swansea's trip to Middlesbrough.

The 23-year-old was a summer signing from Moreirnese, and he's set to make his competitive debut this weekend. The Portuguese midfielder has played as a 10 before and has scored goals there, so Williams will likely have no worries about playing him there. When Swansea add to their ranks at wing, Eom could start as a 10 and Franco could drop deeper to partner Grimes.

RW - Eom Ji-Sung

A summer signing from Gwanju, Eom Ji-Sung is a left-winger by trade, and he started there for Swansea's recent pre-season fixture against Rio Ave before being switched to the right, where he looked far more dangerous.

Eom impressed during his side's 3-0 win against Rio Ave, and he'll be looking to take that into his competitive debut for the club against Boro.

LW - Ronald

Ronald missed Swansea's last few pre-season fixtures with injury, but it's thought that he'll be recovered in time for Swansea's trip to the Riverside.

The Brazilian has been a breath of fresh air since his arrival in January, and the prospect of him on one wing and Eom on the other wing has got plenty of Swansea supporters excited.

ST - Zan Vipotnik

The Slovenian striker didn't feature in any of Swansea's pre-season fixtures, but he was presented to the Jack Army at half-time of Saturday's pre-season clash with Rio Ave, so he's had a week of training at the club to get up to speed.

Zan Vipotnik's senior career - Transfermarkt Club Seasons P G A Maribor 2020-23 50 23 2 Gorica (Loan) 2021 17 1 1 Triglav Kranj (Loan) 2022 14 10 3 Bordeaux 2023-24 40 10 4 Swansea City 2024- 0 0 0

Having featured for Slovenia at the Euros, fitness shouldn't be too much of a concern for the 22-year-old, and if he's ready to go, you'd have thought he'd start on Saturday. The signing of Vipotnik looks an excellent one on paper, and he's set to play an important role for Swansea this season.