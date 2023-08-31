It looks set to be a quiet end to the summer transfer window for Bristol City with the future of Zak Vyner seemingly the only remaining loose end.

The centre-back has emerged as the leader of their back line over the past year or so and is one of the club's latest academy successes – winning the Players' Player of the Season award in 2022/23 and making a strong start to the new campaign.

But with less than a year on his current deal and the new terms offered to him yet to be signed, Vyner has found himself the subject of speculation in the final weeks of the window and City fans may well be holding their breath until the window slams shut at 11pm on Friday.

With that in mind, here's all the latest transfer news concerning the 26-year-old...

Swansea City eye Zak Vyner swoop

Swansea City, who host the Robins on Saturday, are one of the clubs that have been linked with the defender.

According to the Daily Mail, the Swans have targetted Vyner and Cologne's Kristian Pedersen, formerly of Birmingham City, as a result of Southampton's interest in Nathan Wood.

Wood remains part of Michael Duff's squad as things stand but it seems they may attempt a late-window Ashton Gate raid.

Luton Town, Rangers, and Southampton among other Zak Vyner suitors

Swansea are not the only club keen as Bristol Live reported earlier this month that Premier League new arrivals Luton, Scottish giants Rangers, and Championship promotion hopefuls Southampton were considering a move for the defender.

Nothing concrete from that trio has yet materialised and they now have until 11pm tomorrow to get a deal done.

The Saints look to be closing in on Manchester City's Taylor Harwood-Bellis while Luton are reportedly in for Teden Mengi from Manchester United and Rangers have been linked with Harry Souttar at Leicester City – all of which suggests Vyner is unlikely to join them.

Nigel Pearson warned by Carlton Palmer

EFL pundit Carlton Palmer has warned Nigel Pearson and City about the Vyner situation.

He told Football League World: "It’s emerged that a host of clubs are interested in Bristol City’s Zak Vyner. Bristol City and Nigel Pearson don’t want to sell the player, who won the Player’s Player of the Season last term, however, he only has a year left on his contract.

“Despite being offered a new deal, he has yet to sign. If Nigel is given the indication that he won’t sign a new deal, he can’t run the risk of running down his contract to leave for free next season. He’d have to reluctantly sell Vyner.”

Earlier this month, Pearson recognised the need to get the defender tied down in an interview with Bristol Live.

He said: "We’d like to extend it and there have been one or two conversations but he’s a player we should be looking to extend.

“Tommy Conway, Sam Bell, they’re all players we need to try and tie down for our own wellbeing. When you lose your exciting prospects, all that work that has gone into developing the players… it’s something we need to protect our assets.

"I don’t think there’s anything unusual in me saying that, it’s just how it is. We’ve worked hard to create and develop assets, so we need to protect them.”