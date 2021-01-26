Zak Jules and Birmingham City: What do we know so far? Is a move likely to happen this month?

It has been a relatively quiet January transfer window so far for Birmingham City in terms of incomings.

Up until now, Aitor Karanka’s side have made just a single signing, with midfielder Rekeem Harper joining on loan from West Brom until the end of the season.

However, it seems as though that could still change before the window closes in just under a week’s time, with the Blues seemingly still keen to recruit between now and then.

According to recent reports from Football Insider, Birmingham are interested in signing centre back Zak Jules from Walsall, as they look to strengthen their squad beyond the end of the season.

In some ways, that is a deal that Birmingham ought to feel confident about completing should they wish to so.

With the Blues yet to spend so far this window, and having just sold midfielder Mikael Kieftenbeld to Championship rivals Millwall, you do feel they should have the funds available to sign the centre back from a League Two club.

Indeed, with Jules’ contract at the Bescot Stadium set to expire at the end of this season – as per Transfermarkt – Walsall could be willing to sell the 23-year-old this month in order to avoid losing him for nothing at the end of this season.

However, things may not be all quite that simple for Birmingham when it comes to their attempts to bring Jules to St Andrew’s, with plenty of competition for his signature.

Fellow Championship sides Blackburn, Cardiff and Huddersfield are also said to be interested in the centre back, as are League One trio Portsmouth, Peterborough and MK Dons.

As a result, with teams in a stronger position in the Championship table, or sides in League One that could provide a greater chance of more regular game time also keen, it may be difficult for Birmingham to convince Jules of a move to the club, even though their own lack of cover in that position means this could be an important deal for them to get done.

That being said, Birmingham are by some way the closest club to Walsall of those interested from a geographical perspective, which could play into their hands if Jules decides he wants to remain based where he is currently is even if he does elect to move clubs.

As a result, it seems as though there is still much to be decided with regards to the future of Jules between now and the end of this month, and Birmingham might not appear to be a clear frontrunner for his signature, it could certainly be argued that they are in the race.