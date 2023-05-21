Having been defeated by Coventry City in the second leg of their play-off semi-final on Wednesday night, Middlesbrough are facing another season in the Championship.

Given where they were when Michael Carrick took over, nobody would have expected to get promotion, but, having come so close and played so well during their new bosses' tenure, they will have been disappointed to lose to the Sky Blues, especially at home.

Boro, though, must now face the consequences of missing out on that promotion.

It has been reported on Sunday that they have set their asking price for forward Chuba Akpom at £15 million as he attracts Premier League interest, and another transfer revelation has emerged regarding on-loan goalkeeper Zack Steffen, too.

What is the latest Zack Steffen transfer news?

Indeed, it is claimed that Middlesbrough now fear they could miss out on re-signing Zack Steffen next season.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reported that is the case due to Manchester City now being open to selling the US international permanently this summer.

Nixon reveals that Steffen has lost his place as City's number two, and that the timing may be right for the Citizens to cash in on the 28-year-old.

A number of German clubs are already said to be on alert, with the possibility of Steffen now being available to sign permanently.

What has Zack Steffen said about his future?

If Steffen is set to depart Manchester City, it will not come as a big shock after comments he made back in March regarding his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Indeed, when on international duty with the United States, Steffen told the Philadelphia Inquirer: "I don't think I'll go back,"

"No, I want to be playing.

"Although I had a great time at City and I love those guys, and obviously [it's] an amazing club, I don't really have any plans to go back."

Could Middlesbrough sign Zack Steffen?

If the goalkeeper were set to be loaned out once again, given he has spent a season with the club, you would think they would have a decent chance at signing him.

However, the fact he is set to be sold permanently clearly complicates things, as Boro would have to come up with a transfer fee.

It's unclear exactly what City value Steffen at, but, with Middlesbrough reportedly fearing missing out on him now due to recent developments, it may be that he is out of their price range this summer.

Furthermore, if indeed top flight German sides come in for him, Boro would have to convince him that Championship football and the potential of Premier League in the future is better than just moving to a top-flight League in the Bundesliga this summer.