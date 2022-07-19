Zack Steffen shares message with Middlesbrough supporters after sealing loan switch

Zack Steffen has taken to Twitter to share a message with Middlesbrough’s supporters after finalising a temporary switch to the Riverside Stadium.

As confirmed by Middlesbrough’s official website, Steffen has joined the club on a season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The goalkeeper will now compete with Liam Roberts, who was signed on a free transfer by Boro earlier this summer, for a starting role in the 2022/23 campaign.

With Middlesbrough set to face West Bromwich Albion on July 30th, Steffen will be aiming to make his competitive debut for the club in this particular fixture.

During the previous term, Steffen was deployed predominantly by City in the domestic cup competitions.

As well as making two appearances in the League Cup, the 27-year-old featured on four occasions in the FA Cup as his side reached the semi-finals where they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool.

Having narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs earlier this year, Boro will be hoping to reach new heights with Steffen in their side in the new term.

After his move was announced, Steffen admitted on Twitter that he is excited to get started at Middlesbrough.

The keeper posted: “New challenge.

“Excited to get going with @Boro on loan for the season.

“See you all at The Riverside soon.”

The Verdict

This could turn out to be a good move for Steffen and for Middlesbrough.

By featuring regularly in the early stages of the season, Steffen will put himself in a good position to start for the USA at the World Cup in Qatar in November.

As for Boro, they could end up benefitting from Steffen’s presence if he goes on to learn from the guidance of manager Chris Wilder in the coming months.

The keeper’s arrival may also force Roberts to step up his performance levels as both players will be fighting for a place in the side during the new campaign.