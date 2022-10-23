Zack Steffen offers insight into Middlesbrough dressing mood amid managerial uncertainty

Following a poor start to the Championship season, Middlesbrough sacked Chris Wilder after finding themselves in the relegation zone.

Boro have been managed by interim coach Leo Percovich for five games now but despite picking up seven points in those games, without a permanent boss there remains uncertainty at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Carrick is expected to be appointed as the new boss in the coming days but for now they remain under the management of Percovich as they go forward.

However, despite the lack of a permanent plan going forward, Boro goalkeeper Zack Steffen feels his team have dealt well with the circumstances as he told Teesside Live: “It’s been nice in the way that our team has come together even more.

“We’ve really needed to come together and be there for one another because we don’t really know what’s going on. A lot of stuff is out of our control, but I think we’ve done a really good job to focus on what we can control, which is our attitude coming into training every day and in the games.

“We’ve been putting in a lot of hard work, trying to get better and trying to create a good vibe amongst the group. We’ve been trying to push each other, and get some wins.

“That’s life. You expect one thing, then something totally different happens. We’ve gone through some adversity, but adversity builds character and as long as we stick together and keep working hard, I believe and we believe the wins will come. Hopefully, there’ll be some more shutouts to come too, and we can keep climbing up the table.

“It’s out of our control as players. Whatever the club wants to do, we’re going to follow suit with that. All we can control is our attitude every day, and try to do our best for the fans, the town, the club and for ourselves and our team-mates.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Middlesbrough players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Sam Morsy Yes No

Following a goalless draw with Huddersfield on Saturday, Middlesbrough currently sit 21st in the second-tier standings, one point clear of the relegation zone.

‘Boro are back in action next weekend, when they make the trip to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

The Verdict:

Although this has undoubtedly been a tough time for Middlesbrough, we have seen them begin to pick up slightly and as it stands, they sit just outside the relegation zone so things are looking up for them.

Boro will be hoping for an appointment soon enough though to try and provide some consistency as they progress forward and try to save their season.

It is positive to see the team have come together well though as it shows they do care about the team and the results so will be eager to show the fans their all as they try and escape the bottom end of the table.