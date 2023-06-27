Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen.

According to the Telegraph, the Foxes are keen to add a new goalkeeper to Enzo Maresca’s squad ahead of their Championship return.

Steffen has emerged as the leading candidate for the position as the club looks to build a side capable of competing for promotion back to the Premier League.

It is understood that Manchester City are open to a permanent sale of the 28-year-old following his return from a loan spell with Middlesbrough.

How did Zack Steffen do during his loan spell at Middlesbrough?

Steffen made 42 appearances in the regular season for Boro, while also featuring in the team’s play-off semi final clash with Coventry City.

The American quickly established himself as the number one choice between the sticks at the Riverside, although his performances proved inconsistent.

Boro conceded 50 goals as they finished fourth in the Championship table under Michael Carrick.

A 1-0 defeat to Coventry City saw the club’s promotion hopes quashed at the semi-final stages of the play-offs.

The defeat also signalled the end of Steffen’s time with the Championship side, returning to the Etihad following the conclusion of his loan spell.

What is Leicester City’s interest in Zack Steffen?

Manager Maresca knows the goalkeeper well from his time as an assistant coach at Man City, with the pair working closely together.

The Leicester boss is keen to improve the squad’s goalkeeping options after that area proved a weakness last season with Danny Ward stepping in for Kasper Schmeichel after his departure to Nice last summer.

Stefan Ortega has taken the reins as second choice goalkeeper in Pep Guardiola’s squad, with the German featuring in the team’s FA Cup final triumph at Wembley earlier this month.

Ortega’s performances when called upon has led to City being open to the sale of Steffen.

Would Zack Steffen be a good signing for Leicester City?

Ward proved a real issue for the team last season, with his poor performances costing Leicester on a number of occasions.

The decision not to replace Schmeichel proved fatal, playing a key role in the club’s relegation to the second tier.

Steffen should be a good fit for Leicester given his history with Maresca, meaning he should fit the style of play that the new coach will look to implement.

Steffen is liable to a big error in a game, which could be a concern, but if they can get a deal done for a reasonable fee then he could prove a solid signing for the Foxes.