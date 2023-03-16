Middlesbrough goalkeeper, Zack Steffen, has received backing from Darragh Lenihan following Tuesday night's 1-1 draw with Stoke City.

Steffen came in for criticism following Ki-Jana Hoever's equaliser on the night, with the Manchester City loanee unable to get down quick enough, or make a decision to go with his feet, to prevent a fairly simple finish.

Later in the game the 27-year-old showed his worth to Michael Carrick's side, though, scrambling low to deny Jacob Brown's header and also beating away a Will Smallbone attempt as Boro were forced to rally for a late point.

The dressing room verdict on the USMNT goalkeeper was a positive one when it came to Lenihan's reaction.

"He's been excellent since he came to the club," said Lenihan of Steffen, as quoted by The Northern Echo.

"He made some really good saves in the second half (against Stoke). Sometimes you have to rely on the goalkeeper to make those saves which thankfully he did. We'll need everyone in the squad chipping in from now until the end of the season to contribute and hopefully do well and win games."

Chuba Akpom's 23rd goal of the season had earlier given Middlesbrough the lead in that game against Stoke, putting them just a single point behind Sheffield United in the race for second in the Championship.

However, Hoever's equaliser, Boro's failure to find a winner and Sheffield United's comeback win at Sunderland on Wednesday night has changed the picture of the automatic promotion race once more.

Sheffield United are now six points clear of Boro in third with only nine games of the season remaining.

Boro host Preston North End on Saturday and Sheffield United are in FA Cup action on Sunday, with no Championship fixture for them until after March's international break. Carrick's side, then, can move back within three points of the Blades with a win at the weekend.

The Verdict

Steffen isn't the safest pair of hands when it comes to goalkeepers in the Championship. He's got traits that are excellent, like his distribution. Yet, he does make errors and, on occasion, get beaten too easily.

Tuesday was an interesting night for him. He should've saved the equaliser but then produced two really big moments late in the second-half to secure Boro a point.

It hasn't been the best swing of results for Carrick's side midweek, yet it's difficult pinning that on any individual. The season has plenty of twists and turns to come.

Thoughts? Let us know!