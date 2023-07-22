Daniel Farke will be hoping he can get his first Leeds United signings through the door as soon as possible.

The club’s preparations for life back in the Championship haven’t got off to the smoothest of starts, as their search for a new manager took longer than they would have hoped for.

While the club is in the middle of a mass exodus of first-team players, key individuals have left while others seem keen on pushing for a move.

Therefore, that leaves the Yorkshire outfit with a lot of work to do when it comes to incoming signings, as Farke will be desperate for them to be replaced.

Are Leeds United interested in Yussuf Poulsen?

Leeds will be keen to strengthen in the final third this summer no matter who leaves, and it seems the club have identified a possible target.

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have identified Poulsen as an attacking option this summer.

The 29-year-old may be familiar to most, as he has represented his country, Denmark, in major European tournaments and has 69 caps to his name.

The forward currently plays for Bundesliga side RB Leipzig and has been there since 2013, when he arrived from Lyngby BK in Denmark.

The forward has played over 350 times for Leipzig and has scored 85 goals while assisting 63, but he could soon reach the end of his 10 years at the club.

Why would Yussuf Poulsen be a good signing for Leeds United?

Poulsen has been a highly influential player for the German side ever since he joined the club, but the last few seasons he hasn’t always been a regular in the first team.

Therefore, it could be that he is ready for a fresh challenge and where better than England and the Championship.

Poulsen isn’t a typical out-and-out number nine, he has on a number of occasions adopted a wide role for Leipzig, as well as a number 10 and even a false nine.

There are goals in his game, but it’s the other parts that he can bring that make him an attractive signing for Leeds.

Using WhoScored.com, Poulsen is a player that has many key attributes that have seen him become important for club and country.

The 2018/19 campaign was Poulsen’s best in terms of goal returns, with the forward netting 15 times in the Bundesliga. That season, he averaged 2.1 shots per game he played, as well as 0.8 dribbles.

That season, he also grabbed three assists in the league, with him averaging 1.1 key passes per game with an average of 24.9 passes and a success rate of 60.8%.

Poulsen also showed his defensive attributes, averaging 0.6 tackles, 1.8 fouls, and 0.9 clearances in the league.

As mentioned, Poulsen wouldn’t necessarily grab 20 goals for Leeds, but he could be the ideal signing to play behind that frontman, with an all-round game that could be particularly useful.

If Leeds go down the route of letting Joe Gelhardt play in the first-team, then having that experienced player like Poulsen, who can be the link from midfield to attack and help him with his game, could be the boost he needs; there are other youngsters in the final third at Leeds that could also benefit from that.

It’s hard to know how much it could cost Leeds, but to add something different to their team and a player you could see thriving under Farke, Poulsen seems like a very good option for the club this summer.