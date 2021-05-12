Yuri Ribeiro’s situation at Nottingham Forest becomes clearer

Yuri Ribeiro has seemingly bid farewell to Nottingham Forest after sending a heartfelt message to supporters on Twitter.

Ribeiro joined from Benfica last season and played a key part under Sabri Lamouchi, registering three assists in 27 Championship appearances.

This season, though, the left-back has struggled to replicate those performances under Chris Hughton and has been in and out of the team, having competed for a place in the side with Tyler Blackett and Gaetan Bong.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Nottingham Forest – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Guy Moussi ever score a goal for Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Ribeiro has made only 25 appearances in the league this season, and his future appears uncertain with his contract up.

It remains to be seen what decisions Hughton makes on the seven players out of contract, but it looks as if he has made one on Ribeiro if his latest Twitter post is anything to go by.

Ribeiro has this afternoon took to Twitter to post what looks to be a farewell message to Forest fans, saying his time at the City Ground “was an incredible experience”.

Playing in England has always been a dream. Thanks @NFFC for allowing me that. 🙏🏻 We wanted more this season but it’s not always possible.

I'm sure this club will achieve what it deserves in the future. pic.twitter.com/vn39UBAShA — Yuri Ribeiro (@Yuri_oribeiro) May 12, 2021

For me it was an incredible experience! I've learned a lot this year! Thank you all for the support! 🔴 #NFFC — Yuri Ribeiro (@Yuri_oribeiro) May 12, 2021

The Verdict

This doesn’t come as too much of a surprise to be honest.

For me, it doesn’t seem that Hughton is too keen on his options at left-back, which suggests why he’s rotated things a lot there this term.

Ribeiro was excellent at going forward last season, but he has been undone defensively this term and has made a couple of errors.

I can see Forest going out and bringing in a new left-back this summer, with Gaetan Bong and Nicholas Ioannou’s futures also looking uncertain.