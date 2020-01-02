Yuri Ribeiro update emerges ahead of Nottingham Forest’s clash with Chelsea

Nottingham Forest manager Sabri Lamouchi has confirmed that Yuri Ribeiro will be available for the club’s FA Cup third round clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

The defender, who joined the Reds from Benfica last summer on a permanent deal, has been forced to watch on from the sidelines since November after suffering a knee injury in his side’s 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Derby County.

Since making the switch to the City Ground, Ribeiro has illustrated some real signs of promise in the Championship as he has shared responsibility for the left-back position with the likes of Jack Robinson and Chema.

In the 22-year-old’s absence, Forest have experienced a mixed run of form in the second-tier under the guidance of manager Sabri Lamouchi.

After slipping down the Championship standings following a dip in performance levels, recent triumphs over Hull City, Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers have allowed the Reds to get back on track.

Speaking to the Nottingham Post after his side’s victory over Blackburn about Ribeiro, Lamouchi said: “He should be back for the next game.”

Whilst Ribeiro is in contention to feature against Chelsea, Chema is set to miss the trip to Stamford Bridge this weekend due to an issue with his hip.

The Verdict

When you consider just how impressive Ribeiro was during the opening stages of the season for Forest, his impending return will unquestionably give his side a boost on Sunday.

Whilst the Reds will enter their clash with Chelsea as underdogs, there is no reason why they cannot cause a shock on their travels in the FA Cup with the defender in their side.

Providing that Ribeiro is able to get back to his best over the coming months, he could play a pivotal role in helping his side achieve a top-six finish in the Championship in May.