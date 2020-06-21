Yuri Ribeiro sends upbeat Nottingham Forest message after Sheffield Wednesday stalemate

Nottingham Forest were forced to settle for a point against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday afternoon.

The Reds took the lead after 69 minutes when Joe Lolley opened the scoring with his ninth goal of the season for Sabri Lamouchi’s side.

Forest looked as though they would hold on to take a crucial three points back to The City Ground as well, but a late Connor Wickham header saw them miss out on the win.

It’ll be hugely frustrating to take for Lamouchi’s side, but they can’t afford to dwell on the result for too long, with matches in the Championship coming ‘thick and fast’ now due to off-the-field events previously calling a halt to this year’s campaign.

One player that featured for the Reds against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday was Yuri Ribeiro, who played the full 90 minutes on the day.

The left-back has caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Reds this term, and has made 23 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Forest are currently sat fifth in the second tier standings, and will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Ribeiro took to Instagram following the draw at Hillsborough, and issued a focused message ahead of their next match.

Forest are next in action on Saturday when they take on relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town at The City Ground, in a game they’ll be expected to come away with three points from.

The Verdict:

This will be a frustrating point to take for Nottingham Forest.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side put themselves in a strong position on the day after opening the scoring in the second-half, so they’ll be slightly disappointed to lose the three points in stoppage time.

Forest can’t afford to let that impact their promotion bid in the Championship though, and it’s good to hear that Ribeiro is focused on the next game already.

If Forest can build some momentum in the final eight matches of this year’s campaign, then you would imagine they’ll be the favourites to win promotion via the play-offs.