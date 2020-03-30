Yuri Ribeiro reveals the five things he is missing at Nottingham Forest

It has been a tough few weeks for everyone, and it’s only set to get harder as the Coronavirus pandemic causes havoc around the globe.

Football has been affected considerably by the current global crisis, with the majority of leagues around Europe suspended until it is safe to play again.

The Championship down to League Two have been suspended, causing clubs to temporarily shutdown their training bases and facilities, meaning players have to work on home training regimes to keep themselves ticking over.

Nottingham Forest’s Yuri Ribeiro has taken to Instagram to reveal how much he is missing football at this time, with the country currently in lockdown in a bid to flatten the curve of Coronavirus infections.

The Forest defender revealed he is missing training with his teammates, the games during the week and weekend, the dressing room, the atmosphere of the fans and the City Ground.

Many Forest fans and football fans in general will be missing these elements of life, but as Ribeiro alludes to, it’s important to be safe and follow government guidelines to help save lives.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest currently sit in fifth spot in the Championship, and will be hoping to bag a play-off spot if/when the domestic season kickstarts back into action.