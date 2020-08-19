Hopes increase over 23-year-old remaining at Nottingham Forest

Olympiacos’ signing of Jose Holebas could mean Yuri Ribeiro remains at Nottingham Forest in a boost to the Reds, as per the Nottingham Post.

A transfer chain reaction was reportedly going to rob the Reds of their full-back, with him impressing last season in the Championship.

Liverpool’s signing of Kostas Tsimikas meant that Greek champions Olympiacos were looking for a new full-back and Ribeiro was one they were interested in.

However, Holebas has moved back to the club after six years away and the Nottingham Post believes that that will see them cool their interest in the Forest man.

At 23-years-old, Ribeiro is a player with a really bright future in the game.

Certainly, he did a fine job at Forest last season in their defence and with that experience under his belt now, many will be looking forward to seeing what he can do next season.

The Verdict

This is naturally a boost for Forest.

Ribeiro was one of their better players last season and, as mentioned, his age should mean he only gets better in the coming seasons.

Losing him at this stage would not have been ideal for Forest, then, but it sounds as though they’ve got a pretty decent chance of avoiding that this summer now.