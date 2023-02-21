“You’ve got to remember” – Paul Ince provides plan regarding Chelsea and Reading loan agreement

Reading confirmed the loan arrival of Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei during the latter stages of the January transfer window.

The 20-year-old, who signed for the Premier League outfit for what was believed to be an eight-figure fee from Inter Milan, started in a game against Watford earlier in the month.

However, the highly talented midfielder has been an unused substitute in Reading’s last three league games as Royals boss Paul Ince looks to manage him in the right manner.

Speaking to Berkshire Live about Casadei’s development and suggesting he needs more time to fully adapt to the Championship, Ince said: “He’s only 20.

“When you come from Inter Milan, [there is] the culture shock of coming to another country.

“To be fair he did okay in the first game [against Watford], but he is 20, and you look at him in training, and you think he just needs a bit more experience – even in training and the tempo we train at. You’ve got to remember he’s coming from Italy, trained with the U21s or U23s – it’s not the same tempo as men’s football.”

The verdict

There is no denying that Casadei is an exciting talent with an incredibly high potential but Ince does need to manage him properly, both for the club’s sake and for his personal development.

Casadei will of course want to be playing regular minutes in Berkshire but will understand that the settling-in process takes a while given his lack of experience.

Given that this stint in the Championship is his first venture in the senior game, time will need to be afforded to him.

There will be further opportunities as the rest of the season plays out and Ince will be hoping that he will be in a stronger position to take full of advantage of these chances.