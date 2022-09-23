“You’ve got to…” – Paul Heckingbottom sends firm message to Sheffield United players

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has issued a firm message to his players – warning them they cannot afford to take their “foot off the pedal even slightly”.

The Blades are two points clear at the top of the Championship after a hugely impressive start to the 2022/23 campaign, which has seen them take 23 points from their first 10 games.

United were beaten in the play-offs by Nottingham Forest last season and will be keen to avoid a similar fate by securing automatic promotion via a top two finish this time around.

The international break has given the league leaders time to reflect on the opening weeks of the new campaign and, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Heckingbottom has urged his players not to let their levels drop.

He said: “You’ve got to do a lot of things right to get a win in this division.

“Especially away from home but also when you’re on your own patch. Nothing is ever easy. Nobody gives you anything.

“There’s times when, make no doubt about it, you’ve got to dig in and find a way through. But if you let things slide, if you take your foot off the pedal even slightly, that’s enough to let people in. You can’t afford to give them any opportunities at all.”

The Championship returns on the 1st of October, which marks the start of a hectic six-week period that will see the Blades play 11 games before the winter World Cup break starts on the 12th of November.

The Verdict

The Blades will likely have been one of the sides that didn’t want the international break to come, such has been their form in the opening weeks of the 2022/23 season.

Heckingbottom’s side have been fantastic but he is right to warn them against any complacency.

There are plenty of quality teams in the division that are yet to really reach top gear and given the congested schedule in October and November, a stumble now could leave them with a sizeable gap to make up.

Though it’s early days, you do feel as though the next month or so could be massive for United.