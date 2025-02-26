This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland may not get to see Jayden Danns pull on a red-and-white shirt after it was claimed his injury is worse than first anticipated.

The Black Cats are in the hunt for promotion to the Premier League, and the club backed Regis Le Bris in the January window with the high-profile addition of Enzo Le Fee from AS Roma.

As well as the creative midfielder, Sunderland finalised a late loan swoop for Danns, who had been on the radar of many Championship clubs, so it was seen as a coup at the time.

Jayden Danns injury latest

However, it was reported after his arrival that Danns wouldn’t be joining the Wearside outfit straight away, as an injury issue had been flagged, with the attacker staying at Liverpool until he became fully fit.

Yet, Danns still hasn’t made his Sunderland debut, and it has been claimed via Roker Report that there is a real possibility he won’t play for the club due to the severity of the injury.

Naturally, that would be a big blow for the Championship side, and it would also be an embarrassing situation for the club, as questions would be asked as to why they signed a player who wasn’t ready to contribute.

So, when asked by FLW about whether the hierarchy should be blamed for this situation, fan pundit Jack admitted it would be a ‘frustrating one’ for Sunderland.

“It’s funny, you’ve got to laugh. Signing a loan player for six months to try and help you in a promotion push, and him never, ever featuring, it’s just going to go down as one of the all-time Sunderland signings, genuinely.

“You can criticise the club, I imagine they knew, but it’s obviously worse than they first feared.

“It’s a frustrating one, but we’ve still got Isidor, so it’s not a position we’re desperate in, but it would’ve been nice to have some added depth there, and it looks like he’s never going to play for us, so it’s just very Sunderland, and we’ve got to suck it up and get on with it.”

Sunderland may have transfer regrets come May

Firstly, this is a real shame for Danns, as the move to Sunderland seemed like a great move for the England youth international, and he would’ve been desperate to get out playing to show why he is so highly-rated at Anfield.

So, his absence is a blow, and it means there is a real reliance on Wilson Isidor up top, and whilst he has been outstanding this season, if he lost form or suffered an injury, it could be a big problem in the promotion race.

Championship Table (as of 25/2/25) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 34 50 75 2 Sheffield United 34 22 70 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 34 19 62

The deal for Danns was rushed through towards the end of the window, and it’s understandable that some will wonder why the club didn’t go for a player earlier in January, as it was clear they would benefit from another number nine.

Ultimately, Sunderland will be judged when the season is over, and the winter window could become a topic of discussion if the Black Cats don’t return to the Premier League.