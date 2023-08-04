Highlights Leeds United are interested in signing Grady Diangana, but they face competition from other clubs and clubs from Saudi Arabia.

West Bromwich Albion is reportedly demanding £7 million for Diangana, which may be too high for Leeds to pay.

Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith advises caution in signing Diangana, as he has struggled to perform at West Brom and may not be a regular starter for the team.

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United are interested in signing West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana, according to the Express & Star.

The Whites face significant competition for Diangana's signature, with Leicester City and Burnley both said to be keen, while clubs from Saudi Arabia are also keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Albion will reportedly demand £7 million for Diangana's services and it remains to be seen whether that valuation could price Leeds out of a move, with the club having already paid that amount to sign Ethan Ampadu from Chelsea this summer.

Diangana initially joined the Baggies on loan from West Ham United in August 2019 and after helping the club to promotion to the Premier League, the move was made permanent the following summer for a fee that could rise to £18 million with add-ons.

The Hammers were criticised for allowing Diangana to leave the club, with former captain Mark Noble saying that he was "sad and angry" about the decision, but the winger has struggled to produce his best form since returning to The Hawthorns on a full-time basis.

Diangana scored just four goals and provided three assists in 35 appearances in all competitions last season, but despite that, it seems he has no shortage of suitors this summer.

Would Grady Diangana be a good signing for Leeds United?

FLW's Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith urged the club to be cautious over making a move for Diangana, particularly given his high asking price and he does not believe the winger would be a regular starter in Daniel Farke's side.

"I think, at present, it is hard to really get on board with the signing of Diangana or even the links with him given his struggles to hit the heights at West Brom after that initial loan stint," Kris said.

"Don't get me wrong, that season in 2019-20 when they went up alongside us, Diangana was absolutely electric, but he hasn't really kicked on from there, so you've got to have concerns about it.

"£7 million is a lot of money to spend in our position in the Championship and when you pay that much for someone like Ethan Ampadu, you're expecting such a revolutionary impact on your team which Ampadu looks like he's having, but I don't see Diangana giving us that sort of impact in attack.

"Not only that, Diangana probably doesn't even start for us, even if we lose a winger this summer, we've got Sinisterra, Gnonto, Summerville, Harrison and Rutter can play out wide, so I don't see him starting."

Should Leeds United make a bid for Grady Diangana?

It is difficult to disagree with Kris on this one.

The Whites could receive significant funds for the likes of Wilfred Gnonto and Jack Harrison before the end of the transfer window which may allow them to pursue a move for Diangana, but there would be huge question marks over whether it would be worth paying such a sizeable fee for him.

Diangana is undoubtedly a player with a lot of potential, but his form has declined dramatically in recent years, and it would be a gamble to bring him to Elland Road.

Farke could be the manager to get the best out of Diangana, but this is a move that Leeds should avoid.