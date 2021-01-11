‘You’ve got to hand it to Venky’s’, ‘Absolutely unreal’ – These Blackburn fans are delighted following transfer update

Blackburn are close to agreeing a fee with Crewe to sign talented left-back Harry Pickering.

#Rovers have lodged a bid just shy of Crewe's valuation but those at the League One club expect a deal to be agreed for Harry Pickering.https://t.co/r9rrwIy1ol — Jaquob Crooke (@JaquobC) January 11, 2021

The 22-year-old has plenty of admirers in the Championship following his impressive performances with the Railwaymen after they won promotion to League One last season, whilst he has also shone in the current campaign.

And, Lancashire Live have revealed how a £400,000 offer has been made by Rovers, as they look to close a deal.

Whilst they add that Crewe are hoping to receive around £500,000 for the player, they indicate an agreement is close, and they importantly state that Pickering wants to move to Ewood Park.

As this would be a shrewd bit of business for Tony Mowbray’s men, it’s a potential transfer that has excited a lot of the fans, particularly as they would be getting Pickering for a bargain fee.

Here we look at some of the excited comments in reaction to the transfer development…

Not going to get too excited after the Kipre saga – expect Preston or Stoke will try and pinch him from under our noses. — Brian (@BrianCOYB) January 11, 2021

Considering our transfer budget was "done" in the Summer, you've got to hand it to Venky's. — Martyn Thornber (@martyn_thornber) January 11, 2021

Stunning. This absolutely unreal — jake (@jakenorris_) January 11, 2021

500k!! Thats mental — LScotty2706 (@LScotty2706) January 11, 2021

Beautiful — Rovers 🥀 (@_onerovers) January 11, 2021

You haven’t forgot to add another 0 have you — Regan Whittaker (@reganwhittakerr) January 11, 2021

Best LB in England is about to go for £500,000. And they say it's hard to to do business in January… https://t.co/NCPE58m770 — Arsène’s Phonebox ☎️ (@ArsenesPhonebox) January 11, 2021