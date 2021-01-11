Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘You’ve got to hand it to Venky’s’, ‘Absolutely unreal’ – These Blackburn fans are delighted following transfer update

Blackburn are close to agreeing a fee with Crewe to sign talented left-back Harry Pickering.

The 22-year-old has plenty of admirers in the Championship following his impressive performances with the Railwaymen after they won promotion to League One last season, whilst he has also shone in the current campaign.

And, Lancashire Live have revealed how a £400,000 offer has been made by Rovers, as they look to close a deal.

Whilst they add that Crewe are hoping to receive around £500,000 for the player, they indicate an agreement is close, and they importantly state that Pickering wants to move to Ewood Park.

As this would be a shrewd bit of business for Tony Mowbray’s men, it’s a potential transfer that has excited a lot of the fans, particularly as they would be getting Pickering for a bargain fee.

Here we look at some of the excited comments in reaction to the transfer development…


