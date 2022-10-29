“You’ve got to get the balance” – Michael Carrick offers logical Middlesbrough assessment

New Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick has admitted he won’t be able to change everything straightaway as he settles into his new role.

Carrick’s appointment was announced earlier this week and he has admitted to trying to find the right balance between continuity and change at the club.

He takes over from Chris Wilder, who was sacked earlier this month after a dismal run of form saw them drop into the Championship drop zone, ending what seemed an unhappy marriage.

But after just a handful of training sessions, the former Manchester United first-team coach is mindful that he has inherited a group of players who have been coached to play in a very specific style under first Neil Warnock, then Chris Wilder.

Speaking to the Northern Echo ahead of his first game as boss, Carrick said: “You’ve got to get the balance between understanding where the players are and what they’re used to doing and then also wanting to start moving in the direction I’d ultimately like to go in.

“That’s the challenge of the position and I’m in, and I understand that. I’m not expecting it to be a whole different ball game straight away.”

Carrick comes into the Championship as an unknown quantity with this role being his first as a manager. So, how he lines his side up remains up in there with both Warnock and Wilder opting for a five-man defence.

During his caretaker spell in charge of Manchester United last season, Carrick lined up with a 4-3-3 but he recognises he will need to find the right balance with his side.

“There’s all sorts of different ways of doing things, but for me, it’s about trying to get a balance between what the players feel comfortable with and the direction I’d ultimately like to head in.”

Carrick takes charge of his first game as Boro boss away at Preston, hoping to put points on the board to pull away from the bottom three.

The Verdict

It’s a mature approach from Carrick and one that not many managers take. Managers with experience will usually want the team to play their way as soon as possible which means forcing a system on individuals who may lack exposure to it.

Matt Taylor has opted for the same approach at Rotherham, which is seemingly paying off and Carrick doing the same should soften the transition.

It could be a masterstroke with the first few games of his tenure potentially being crucial with the impact on the rest of the season resting on a return to good form.