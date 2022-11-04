“You’ve got to consider them” – Pundit makes exciting Sunderland claim

Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory at Huddersfield Town has pushed Sunderland back into the top half of the Championship standings.

The Black Cats, who have had to contend with the absence of their two strikers in Ellis Simms and Ross Stewart for several games this season, have certainly adapted well to being back in the second tier, in the face of adversity too.

It is a long season and there are plenty of games left to play, but ultimately, things are looking positive as things stand.

When asked if Sunderland should be considered as top-six contenders, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: “Tony Mowbray’s doing what Tony Mowbray does. He’s a very good manager. It’s as simple as that. Of course, you’ve got to consider them.

“After getting promoted last season, you would have been saying, ‘this season’s all about consolidation, make sure we stay in the Championship’.

“But they’re five points off the play-offs, and they’re in the mix. So, you know, the priority was to remain in the league. They’re exceeding expectations and I suppose they’ve just got to keep plugging away to the end of the season and see how it all ends up but they are definitely in the mix to be in the playoffs.”

The verdict

Recently promoted Championship teams have often struggled during their first season back, with the Black Cats showing none of those signs.

Not only have they managed to accumulate points at a healthy pace whilst dealing some major injury blows, they have also managed to play some excellent football along the way.

Of course, there is a long way to go and plenty of twists and turns to be endured but the Black Cats are currently positioned well.

The exciting factor in all of this is that Simms is still to return to full fitness, whilst Ross Stewart is still absent as he is recovering from injury, and should both get back to performing as well as they did at the start of the campaign, then Sunderland fans will be confident about what the campaign could entail.