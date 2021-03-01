‘You’ve been missed’ – Many Bristol City fans react to Andreas Weimann latest

Bristol City are looking up the table now thanks to the arrival of Nigel Pearson, who has taken over the reins at Ashton Gate from Dean Holden.

Pearson’s first official match in charge at the weekend was a successful one, as his new outfit survived a bit of an onslaught to beat Swansea City 3-1 at the Liberty Stadium.

The former Leicester boss also oversaw the midweek victory over Middlesbrough, and there now looks to be a real team spirit around the squad.

It also helps that players are coming back to fitness after the Robins suffered from some horrific injury luck in recent months.

The likes of Alfie Mawson, Joe Williams, Jay Dasilva, Liam Walsh, Hakeeb Adelakun and others were ruled out for the long-term at different parts of the season and some of those are hopeful to be back soon.

Key player Jamie Paterson recently returned from a hip problem, and both Callum O’Dowda and Nathan Baker will strengthen Pearson’s ranks as they come back to full training.

Another long-term injury that was picked up way back in October was the knee injury suffered by Andreas Weimann, who had played very well in a midfield role under Holden.

The Austrian was expected to be out for the season, but just four months after knee surgery to repair his cruciate ligament, Weimann posted a picture today highlighting that it was his first day back out on a training pitch.

First day back on the pitches 🤩. #4monthspostop pic.twitter.com/H79eChhy37 — Andreas Weimann (@andiweimann) March 1, 2021

And Bristol City have created their own video of Weimann in action at the training ground as he gets back to basics with non-contact work, including sprints and basic kicking drills.

It’s early days in his recovery, but it seems to be going well and he could even make an appearance before the end of the season at this rate.

City fans are excited judging by the social media reaction – check out the best responses below.

Absolute brilliant news. What a great week for the club #onwardsandupwards — Arny Davidson (@ArniedBS3) March 1, 2021

Now this, this is the content we love to see — George 🏝 (@bcfcgeorge_) March 1, 2021

Mint news. Didn’t expect to see him back this early 😊 — Russ Jenner (@russjenner) March 1, 2021

Take your time fella, you've been missed but don't re-injure yourself — Unstablemillinerthesecond (@Unstablemillin1) March 1, 2021

Fantastic news 👍 — SpongeBob (@Jack_the_westi) March 1, 2021

We have missed this man more than any I think. https://t.co/0Niu11eyKh — Marc Churchill (@MarcChurchill6) March 1, 2021